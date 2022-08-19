Ludwig Francillette an injury worry for Crawley ahead of AFC Wimbledon visit By Press Association August 19 2022, 12.39pm Ludwig Francillette could miss out for Crawley (Martin Rickett/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ludwig Francillette could remain on the sidelines for Crawley when they face AFC Wimbledon. The defender was forced off against Harrogate after picking up a knock and did not feature against Northampton in midweek. Fellow defender Dion Conroy may also be absent after missing out against the Cobblers and manager Kevin Betsy admitted he is waiting to see which players may be available to play against the Dons. The Reds are still looking for their first win of the league this season. Kyle Hudlin will be unavailable for visitors Wimbledon. The forward is struggling with a groin injury and has gone back to parent club Huddersfield for treatment. Midfielder Alex Woodyard will also miss out but is edging closer to a return and is back on grass doing rehab sessions. Ayoub Assal should feature despite requiring stitches in his head after suffering a knock in the midweek defeat to Mansfield. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport On this day in 2013: Hope Powell left role as England head coach Dean Smith praises match-winner Josh Sargent for making most of chance to shine Bruno Lage backs Matheus Nunes after joking Pep Guardiola drove up fee by £10m Brendan Rodgers: Leicester can only set expectations when transfer window closes Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel confirms talks with Blues over contract extension Antonio Conte likes ‘nasty’ edge that Richarlison offers to Tottenham David Wiese and Adam Lyth end Birmingham Phoenix’s unbeaten home record Josh Sargent double gives Norwich victory over Millwall Partick Thistle thrash previously unbeaten Inverness to go top of Championship Manchester United agree deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro More from The Courier Kirkcaldy half marathon: Road closures revealed as 700 runners sign up 0 Chippy or chipper? Our survey results end the chip shop name debate 0 WATCH: Aerial footage shows progress of Cross Tay Link Road construction 0 Restaurant review: Uncover the magic and mystery of Deans Restaurant in Perth 0 A literary masterpiece can’t be painted if subtle shades of meaning no longer exist. Beat Aberdeen and St Johnstone will turn an OK start into a good one,… 0