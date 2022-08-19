Everything is at stake – Anthony Joshua knows he is fighting for his career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Everything is at stake – Anthony Joshua knows he is fighting for his career

By Press Association
August 19 2022, 1.03pm Updated: August 19 2022, 10.49pm
Anthony Joshua will bid to reclaim his world heavyweight titles this weekend (Nick Potts/PA).
Anthony Joshua will bid to reclaim his world heavyweight titles this weekend (Nick Potts/PA).

Anthony Joshua accepts his career is on the line when he faces Oleksandr Usyk in Saturday’s world heavyweight title rematch in Jeddah.

A fight delayed by Russia’s invasion of Usyk’s native Ukraine will see Joshua attempt to reclaim the WBA, IBF and WBO belts he lost to his rival on a passive night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium almost a year ago.

That decisive points decision registered his second professional defeat, having been stopped by Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019, and another setback would place him on the periphery as Usyk and Tyson Fury battle it out as the division’s elite.

Even if he uses more effective tactics, few are backing Joshua to prevail at the 10,000-capacity King Abdullah Sports City Arena and the 32-year-old has already suggested he could walk away from the sport if he falls to Usyk once more.

“Everything is at stake. It’s a big fight, it’s a big night,” Joshua told the PA news agency.

“The heavyweight championship of the world is on the line, so it’s big. It’s a must win because I don’t want to walk away. Let’s get the job done.

“Being underdog is fun because the pressure has challenged me a lot. When I was winning, boxing’s great and life is good.

Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua will meet in the ring on Saturday
Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua will meet in the ring on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA).

“Now being in this position makes you realise what this game is about. Now I’m fighting under the pressure of challenging myself personally because I want to do well.

“A lot of people get knocked down when it doesn’t go well and then the challenge is to bring themselves back up to where they were.

“I always stay in good spirits, so the challenge for me has actually been to elevate my spirits past where I was, that’s where the true struggle is.”

Joshua’s gameplan of outboxing southpaw technician Usyk in their first meeting was ill-conceived and, with new trainer Robert Garcia now in his corner at the expense of Robert McCracken, a more aggressive approach is expected.

Anthony Joshua gears up for the fight in Jeddah
Anthony Joshua gears up for the fight in Jeddah (NIck Potts/PA).

Although the details of that have been kept under wraps, Joshua admitted this week it will take a knockout or stoppage to win, while his promoter Eddie Hearn said that, if Usyk’s will has not been broken by the second half of the fight, the night is over.

Amid calls for an all-out assault and a return of the spite evident earlier in his career – David Haye insists he must adopt a “psycho mindset” – a measured approach to imposing himself has been promised.

“I could say I’m going to sit on his chest and use my size in a different way, but no, you’ve got to do it all in boxing,” Joshua said.

“You can’t be a one-trick pony, you have got to have different aspects to your game. Use your strengths, but don’t neglect the other areas.

“I need to get my feet out of the mud, use my feet, get my heart rate going, use my attributes.

“I’m definitely the bigger man. I can keep it rangy or I can keep it short. But what you’ve got to do is compete at the highest level. It’s kill or be killed.

“I’ve been in there with him before. I know his tricks, I know what’s doing. And I know what I want to do.

“I haven’t done the same things as last time in training. I’ve moved on and used that information to push me on in my training.”

Oleksandr Usyk
Oleksandr Usyk is determined to lift the spirits of his fellow Ukrainians (Nick Potts/PA).

Usyk has kept any tactical changes a closely guarded secret, but Joshua’s fellow London 2012 gold medallist has been clear that his purpose is to lift the spirits of a nation under siege from Russia.

The 35-year-old was a machine gun-carrying defence volunteer in Kiev until he was ordered by the military hierarchy to serve as an emblem of Ukrainian resistance overseas and he will be supported back home by a public watching on free-to-air TV.

And, while bookmakers believe they will be celebrating on Saturday night, his promoter Alexander Krassyuk insists Usyk faces a tough night.

“It’s not an easy challenge. People say Anthony Joshua is down, that Anthony Joshua offers nothing any more. No, I totally disagree with people,” Krassyuk said.

“Anthony Joshua is one of the biggest threats at heavyweight at the moment and I’m pretty sure he will try to use his chance on Saturday night.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Hope Powell left her role after 15 years (Nick Potts/PA)
On this day in 2013: Hope Powell left role as England head coach
Norwich boss Dean Smith was impressed with the performance of two-goal hero Josh Sargent (Joe Giddens/PA)
Dean Smith praises match-winner Josh Sargent for making most of chance to shine
Matheus Nunes impressed for Sporting in last season’s Champions League (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Bruno Lage backs Matheus Nunes after joking Pep Guardiola drove up fee by £10m
Brendan Rodgers knows another top six challenge will be difficult this season (Simon Marper/PA)
Brendan Rodgers: Leicester can only set expectations when transfer window closes
Thomas Tuchel, pictured, has confirmed he is in talks over a new Chelsea contract (Joe Giddens/PA)
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel confirms talks with Blues over contract extension
Richarlison joined Tottenham from Everton earlier this summer. (Steve Welsh/PA)
Antonio Conte likes ‘nasty’ edge that Richarlison offers to Tottenham
Adam Lyth hit a quickfire half-century (Adam Davy/PA)
David Wiese and Adam Lyth end Birmingham Phoenix’s unbeaten home record
Norwich City’s Josh Sargent celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture date: Friday August 19, 2022.
Josh Sargent double gives Norwich victory over Millwall
Partick Thistle eased to victory over Inverness at Firhill (Jane Barlow/PA)
Partick Thistle thrash previously unbeaten Inverness to go top of Championship
Casemiro is on his way to Old Trafford (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester United agree deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro

More from The Courier

Kirkcaldy Half Marathon 2022 will also start at Beveridge Park.
Kirkcaldy half marathon: Road closures revealed as 700 runners sign up
0
A box of chips with the words chippy or chipper on it
Chippy or chipper? Our survey results end the chip shop name debate
0
Cross Tay Link Road
WATCH: Aerial footage shows progress of Cross Tay Link Road construction
0
Courier News - Julia Bryce story - CR0037240 -- Restaurant review: The Menu magazine - 2 pages in print and online on Deans Restaurant -- Picture shows dry ice cocktail ''Love of is in the Air cocktail'' - Dean's Restaurant, Kinnoull Street, Perth - Friday 5th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Restaurant review: Uncover the magic and mystery of Deans Restaurant in Perth
0
Anthony Joshua will bid to reclaim his world heavyweight titles this weekend (Nick Potts/PA).
A literary masterpiece can’t be painted if subtle shades of meaning no longer exist.
Murray Davidson.
Beat Aberdeen and St Johnstone will turn an OK start into a good one,…
0