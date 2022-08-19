Anthony Martial boost for Manchester United before Liverpool clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Anthony Martial has returned to training ahead of Manchester United’s crunch clash with rivals Liverpool on Monday.

The 26-year-old impressed during the Red Devils’ pre-season tour but missed the first two games of the season with a hamstring injury.

United boss Erik ten Hag says Martial is back in training, but Victor Lindelof and Facundo Pellistri are absent.

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino returns after missing Monday’s draw with Crystal Palace as a precaution.

The Brazil international is likely to go straight into the side to replace the suspended Darwin Nunez, who begins a three-match ban for his red card against the Eagles.

Defenders Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Calvin Ramsay, midfielders Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones, forward Diogo Jota and back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher are all still out injured.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Heaton, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Martinez, Varane, Bailly, Shaw, Malacia, McTominay, Garner, Fred, Van de Beek, Eriksen, Fernandes, Chong, Garnacho, Diallo, Elanga, Rashford, Sancho, Ronaldo, Martial.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Phillips, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Van den Berg, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Elliott, Milner, Carvalho, Clark, Salah, Firmino, Diaz.