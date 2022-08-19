We love him – Brighton boss Graham Potter excited by Moises Caicedo potential

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
We love him – Brighton boss Graham Potter excited by Moises Caicedo potential

By Press Association
August 19 2022, 2.39pm Updated: August 19 2022, 5.05pm
Brighton have high hopes for Moises Caicedo (Kieran Cleeves/PA).
Graham Potter said Moises Caicedo is loved at Brighton and a “delight to work with” as he dismissed transfer speculation surrounding the midfielder.

Ecuador international Caicedo has shone since making his Albion debut in April, prompting links with Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool.

The 20-year-old has played just 10 top-flight games in his fledgling career, losing only once, and Seagulls head coach Potter is excited by his potential.

“He’s a really humble person, loves playing football,” said Potter.

“Really low maintenance as a player, just comes and wants to join in his football with his team-mates. He’s really enjoying his football, as you can imagine.

“He’s only young, but he’s got such a high possibility we think. We love him here.

“As for speculation, it is what it is. While the transfer window is open you always get that type of stuff but he’s really enjoying his football here and we’re really enjoying having him.

“As a coach, he’s a delight to work with. He hasn’t played many games, but he hasn’t lost that many in the Premier League either so maybe he thinks it’s a little different than it is, but long may that continue of course.”

Caicedo is set to be joined in Brighton’s squad by compatriot Pervis Estupinan for Sunday’s game at West Ham.

Left-back Estupinan, who had a brief spell with Watford earlier in his career, arrived from Villarreal on Tuesday for around £16million to help fill the gap left by Marc Cucurella’s £60m departure to Chelsea.

“He’s a attacking full-back,” Potter said of 24-year-old Estupinan. “He has some attributes that we think are really useful for us and looking forward to working with him.

“He’s obviously only just arrived and needs to settle in but first impressions have been really positive.”

Striker Neal Maupay is also set to be involved at the London Stadium, despite intense speculation about his future.

The Frenchman was left out of Albion’s squad for last weekend’s goalless draw with Newcastle amid transfer links with Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Everton.

Potter says the 26-year-old, whose contract expires next summer, is “not desperate” to leave the Amex Stadium and insists the club are not “kicking him out of the door”.

“No updates,” replied Potter when asked about Maupay.

“Things happened on the day before the (Newcastle) game so we took the decision not to involve him. But he’s trained all week with us so he’ll be in the squad (for West Ham).

“I don’t think Neal’s desperate to leave, we’re certainly not kicking him out of the door.”

Meanwhile, forward Danny Welbeck has extended his Brighton contract until June 2024.

The 31-year-old former England international has scored 12 goals in 53 appearances since joining Albion as a free agent in October 2020.

“Danny has been brilliant for us from the moment he arrived,” said Potter. “He became a part of the group quickly and has become a real leader.

“He uses his experience to help the group and is a great role model for the younger players.”

