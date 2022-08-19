Bolton hoping to call on Dion Charles for Sheffield Wednesday clash By Press Association August 19 2022, 2.51pm Dion Charles could feature for Bolton (Martin Rickett/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dion Charles could feature for Bolton when they take on Sheffield Wednesday. The forward has been out with a thigh injury but could make his return against the Owls. Ricardo Almeida Santos is available after serving his suspension for a red card picked up against Port Vale. Eoin Toal is expected to still be sidelined with an ankle injury. Michael Smith is expected to miss out for Sheffield Wednesday on the trip to Lancashire. The forward has been carrying a knock, but manager Darren Moore confirmed he is edging closer to a return to the side. Barry Bannan and Josh Windass have also both been back in training and could be involved. Akin Famewo is still sidelined with a muscle injury but Moore is optimistic the defender can still play a role for the club this year. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport On this day in 2013: Hope Powell left role as England head coach Dean Smith praises match-winner Josh Sargent for making most of chance to shine Bruno Lage backs Matheus Nunes after joking Pep Guardiola drove up fee by £10m Brendan Rodgers: Leicester can only set expectations when transfer window closes Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel confirms talks with Blues over contract extension Antonio Conte likes ‘nasty’ edge that Richarlison offers to Tottenham David Wiese and Adam Lyth end Birmingham Phoenix’s unbeaten home record Josh Sargent double gives Norwich victory over Millwall Partick Thistle thrash previously unbeaten Inverness to go top of Championship Manchester United agree deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro More from The Courier Kirkcaldy half marathon: Road closures revealed as 700 runners sign up 0 Chippy or chipper? Our survey results end the chip shop name debate 0 WATCH: Aerial footage shows progress of Cross Tay Link Road construction 0 Restaurant review: Uncover the magic and mystery of Deans Restaurant in Perth 0 A literary masterpiece can’t be painted if subtle shades of meaning no longer exist. Beat Aberdeen and St Johnstone will turn an OK start into a good one,… 0