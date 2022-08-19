Everton lose Abdoulaye Doucoure to injury ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure will miss the visit of Nottingham Forest as he has been ruled out for three weeks with a hamstring injury.

The 29-year-old was forced off in last weekend’s defeat at Aston Villa and his absence raises the possibility of new signing Amadou Onana getting his first start for the club.

Fellow midfielder Allan is fit again after a foot injury saw him miss a large part of pre-season while striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is running outside again after a knee injury – but centre-backs Yerry Mina (ankle) and Ben Godfrey (broken leg) are sidelined.

Forest’s latest new signings Emmanuel Dennis, Cheikhou Kouyate and Remo Freuler could all be in contention for their debuts.

Boss Steve Cooper has no major new injury concerns but will monitor defender Moussa Niakhate, who was withdrawn from Sunday’s home win against West Ham.

Midfielder Ryan Yates (knee) and Steve Cook have returned to training after recent problems, but Jack Colback (illness) remains unavailable.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Coady, Holgate, Mykolenko, McNeil, Onana, Iwobi, Gordon, Gray, Begovic, Keane, Coleman, Vinagre, Alli, Davies, Gbamin, Allan, Mills, Rondon.

Forest provisional squad: Henderson, Worrall, Niakhate, McKenna, Williams, O’Brien, Mangala, Toffolo, Lingard, Awoniyi, Johnson, Cook, Cafu, Surridge, Hennessey, Dennis, Freuler, Kouyate, Biancone, Mbe Soh, Mighten, Taylor, Hammond.