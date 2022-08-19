Letter written by Giggs’ ex-partner days before alleged assault read to jurors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Letter written by Giggs’ ex-partner days before alleged assault read to jurors

By Press Association
August 19 2022, 2.57pm Updated: August 19 2022, 3.03pm
Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Crown Court where he is accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against ex-girlfriend Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020. Picture date: Friday August 19, 2022.
Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Crown Court where he is accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against ex-girlfriend Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020. Picture date: Friday August 19, 2022.

Jurors in the trial of Ryan Giggs have heard the contents of a “final goodbye” letter written by his ex-partner Kate Greville on October 29, 2020 – three days before he allegedly assaulted her.

The letter, titled The Final Goodbye, details the former Manchester United footballer’s alleged infidelities with at least eight women.

On Friday Giggs’ defence team at Manchester Crown Court read the letter, which began: “I know pretty much everything you have been doing with other women behind my back since the day I met you.”

Ms Greville described Giggs as a “compulsive liar and serial cheat”, telling him: “My gut always told me you couldn’t be trusted.”

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Crown Court
Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Crown Court (Peter Byrne/PA)

She said: “I now know you say the same things you say to me to multiple women.

“I’m nothing special, I was just the one you didn’t let have a happy life.”

Ms Greville claimed the “other women” have “husbands and kids”.

Jurors heard the “goodbye” letter continued: “I know you and Helen had a full-on relationship while you were sleeping with me.

“You told her you loved her and wanted to have a family.”

The letter said “Helen” had “met the kids” and that she and Giggs were “in constant contact, even now”.

It went on to say: “You and Zara were also in a full-on relationship for nearly a year,” adding that Giggs “got your Harrods guy to send her a pair of shoes and a dress”.

“I know about Natalie and Suzie, not to mention Kelly,” Ms Greville said.

“I know about the women you meet at the Stafford.”

She also accused him of “sending dirty messages about threesomes with Charlotte from Hotel Football”.

The letter also detailed an incident of Giggs “shagging someone else” when he was supposed to be picking her (Ms Greville) up.

It said: “Oh, and I know about Steph – she’s married to the cricketer now.”

Ms Greville accused them of having a “full blown affair in 2014” which “carried on the whole time you were seeing me”.

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Crown Court
Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Crown Court (Peter Byrne/PA)

Ms Greville added: “Let’s not forget about (name redacted)” – another woman he was accused of being unfaithful with.

The letter continued: “You will never lie to me or cheat on me again.”

Ms Greville said she intended to keep the puppy she and Giggs had bought, saying: “I think after everything you have put me through I deserve to have something good from this relationship.”

She said she had “finally found out I fell in love with a person who doesn’t even exist”, adding, “I’m sad you could never be honest with me about anything.”

The letter said: “You were constantly telling me you want to be happy but us girls can always tell when a man is lying and cheating.

“A little bit of advice: If you want to be happy with someone, be honest. Don’t cheat.

“I believe you loved and still love Helen but you cheated on her with me.”

Giggs, 48, denies using controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate Greville, 38, between August 2017 and November 2020, assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm, and the common assault of her younger sister, Emma Greville, 26.

Giving evidence earlier in the week, self-confessed “love cheat” Giggs told the jury he had been unfaithful in all his previous relationships but had never assaulted a woman.

He said he had never been able to resist “interest” from an “attractive woman”, agreed he was a “flirt by nature” and confirmed he had lied more than once to his ex-wife Stacey and PR executive Ms Greville.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Hope Powell left her role after 15 years (Nick Potts/PA)
On this day in 2013: Hope Powell left role as England head coach
Norwich boss Dean Smith was impressed with the performance of two-goal hero Josh Sargent (Joe Giddens/PA)
Dean Smith praises match-winner Josh Sargent for making most of chance to shine
Matheus Nunes impressed for Sporting in last season’s Champions League (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Bruno Lage backs Matheus Nunes after joking Pep Guardiola drove up fee by £10m
Brendan Rodgers knows another top six challenge will be difficult this season (Simon Marper/PA)
Brendan Rodgers: Leicester can only set expectations when transfer window closes
Thomas Tuchel, pictured, has confirmed he is in talks over a new Chelsea contract (Joe Giddens/PA)
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel confirms talks with Blues over contract extension
Richarlison joined Tottenham from Everton earlier this summer. (Steve Welsh/PA)
Antonio Conte likes ‘nasty’ edge that Richarlison offers to Tottenham
Adam Lyth hit a quickfire half-century (Adam Davy/PA)
David Wiese and Adam Lyth end Birmingham Phoenix’s unbeaten home record
Norwich City’s Josh Sargent celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture date: Friday August 19, 2022.
Josh Sargent double gives Norwich victory over Millwall
Partick Thistle eased to victory over Inverness at Firhill (Jane Barlow/PA)
Partick Thistle thrash previously unbeaten Inverness to go top of Championship
Casemiro is on his way to Old Trafford (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester United agree deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro

More from The Courier

Kirkcaldy Half Marathon 2022 will also start at Beveridge Park.
Kirkcaldy half marathon: Road closures revealed as 700 runners sign up
0
A box of chips with the words chippy or chipper on it
Chippy or chipper? Our survey results end the chip shop name debate
0
Cross Tay Link Road
WATCH: Aerial footage shows progress of Cross Tay Link Road construction
0
Courier News - Julia Bryce story - CR0037240 -- Restaurant review: The Menu magazine - 2 pages in print and online on Deans Restaurant -- Picture shows dry ice cocktail ''Love of is in the Air cocktail'' - Dean's Restaurant, Kinnoull Street, Perth - Friday 5th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Restaurant review: Uncover the magic and mystery of Deans Restaurant in Perth
0
Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Crown Court where he is accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against ex-girlfriend Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020. Picture date: Friday August 19, 2022.
A literary masterpiece can’t be painted if subtle shades of meaning no longer exist.
Murray Davidson.
Beat Aberdeen and St Johnstone will turn an OK start into a good one,…
0