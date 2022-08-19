Bournemouth to assess Dominic Solanke ahead of Arsenal clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bournemouth will make a late call on striker Dominic Solanke ahead of Saturday evening’s Premier League clash with Arsenal.

Solanke missed last weekend’s 4-0 thrashing at champions Manchester City due to an ankle issue.

Cherries boss Scott Parker could hand a first start to Argentina defender Marcos Senesi but fellow summer signings Ryan Fredericks (calf) and Joe Rothwell (quad) remain sidelined, while Jordan Zemura (Covid-19) is not expected to return.

Arsenal have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their trip to the south coast.

Reiss Nelson (quad) is the only absentee as the Gunners look to make it three victories from three at the start of the new season.

Manager Mikel Arteta has named an unchanged side for the opening two games and could once again stick with his winning formula.

Bournemouth provisional squad: Travers, Neto, Kelly, Mepham, Smith, Stacey, Hill, Senesi, Lerma, Cook, Pearson, Billing, Marcondes, Stanislas, Dembele, Christie, Tavernier, Lowe, Anthony, Moore, Solanke.

Arsenal provisional squad: Ramsdale, Turner, Cedric, Tomiyasu, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney, Zinchenko, Partey, Elneny, Xhaka, Lokonga, Maitland-Niles, Odegaard, Vieira, Smith Rowe, Saka, Pepe, Martinelli, Marquinhos, Jesus, Nketiah.