Hibernian face Marijan Cabraja decision after father’s death

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson must decide whether or not to play Marijan Cabraja in Saturday’s cinch Premiership match at home to Rangers following the death of the Croatian left-back’s father this week.

Elias Melkersen is rated “50/50” after suffering a knock against Livingston last week, while Josh Campbell and Rocky Bushiri are both set to return after missing the defeat to the Lions with minor injuries.

Lewis Stevenson and Demetri Mitchell (both hamstring), Kyle Magennis, Kevin Nisbet and Aiden McGeady (all knee) remain sidelined.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst may look to freshen up his Rangers side for the trip to Leith.

The fixture lands between the Gers’ Champions League play-off games against PSV Eindhoven and he will be mindful of the second leg in Eindhoven on Wednesday night with the tie level at 2-2.

Ben Davies missed the first leg at Ibrox with an unspecified injury, fellow defender Filip Helander remains out with a foot problem and midfielder Ianis Hagi has been sidelined since January after suffering cruciate ligament damage.