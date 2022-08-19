Diallang Jaiyesimi fit for Charlton ahead of Cambridge clash By Press Association August 19 2022, 4.29pm Charlton’s Diallang Jaiyesimi is fit despite suffering a training ground knock. (Bradley Collyer/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Charlton have Diallang Jaiyesimi fit and available for Saturday’s visit of Cambridge. The forward suffered a knock in training, but manager Ben Garner does not envisage it will rule the former Norwich youngster out of the game. Garner has no new injury concerns but remains without Mandela Egbo, who is sidelined with a knee issue. Chuks Aneke (calf) is also out for the hosts, who are looking to build on a 5-1 thrashing of Plymouth last time out. Cambridge, meanwhile, will be aiming to bounce back from a 4-1 defeat at Portsmouth in their most recent fixture. U’s boss Mark Bonner has said George Williams will be given every chance to prove his fitness. The full-back missed the loss at Fratton Park with a dead leg but could come back into the side for the visitors. Fejiri Okenabirhie (Achilles) remains a long-term absentee. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport On this day in 2013: Hope Powell left role as England head coach Dean Smith praises match-winner Josh Sargent for making most of chance to shine Bruno Lage backs Matheus Nunes after joking Pep Guardiola drove up fee by £10m Brendan Rodgers: Leicester can only set expectations when transfer window closes Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel confirms talks with Blues over contract extension Antonio Conte likes ‘nasty’ edge that Richarlison offers to Tottenham David Wiese and Adam Lyth end Birmingham Phoenix’s unbeaten home record Josh Sargent double gives Norwich victory over Millwall Partick Thistle thrash previously unbeaten Inverness to go top of Championship Manchester United agree deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro More from The Courier Kirkcaldy half marathon: Road closures revealed as 700 runners sign up 0 Chippy or chipper? Our survey results end the chip shop name debate 0 WATCH: Aerial footage shows progress of Cross Tay Link Road construction 0 Restaurant review: Uncover the magic and mystery of Deans Restaurant in Perth 0 A literary masterpiece can’t be painted if subtle shades of meaning no longer exist. Beat Aberdeen and St Johnstone will turn an OK start into a good one,… 0