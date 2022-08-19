Dundee United set to have Dylan Levitt back for St Mirren visit after knock By Press Association August 19 2022, 4.29pm Dylan Levitt (right) is set to return for Dundee United [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Midfielder Dylan Levitt is set to return to the Dundee United squad for the cinch Premiership game against St Mirren at Tannadice. The former Manchester United youngster returned to training following a knock while Logan Chalmers has recovered from a hamstring problem. Long-term absentee Peter Pawlett (Achilles) is still out. St Mirren defender Declan Gallagher is available again following a one-game ban. Attacker Toyosi Olusanya is out for a period of time with a broken toe. Defender Scott Tanser is on his way back from a combination of a hamstring and back injury but is touch and go for this weekend’s game. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport On this day in 2013: Hope Powell left role as England head coach Dean Smith praises match-winner Josh Sargent for making most of chance to shine Bruno Lage backs Matheus Nunes after joking Pep Guardiola drove up fee by £10m Brendan Rodgers: Leicester can only set expectations when transfer window closes Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel confirms talks with Blues over contract extension Antonio Conte likes ‘nasty’ edge that Richarlison offers to Tottenham David Wiese and Adam Lyth end Birmingham Phoenix’s unbeaten home record Josh Sargent double gives Norwich victory over Millwall Partick Thistle thrash previously unbeaten Inverness to go top of Championship Manchester United agree deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro More from The Courier Kirkcaldy half marathon: Road closures revealed as 700 runners sign up 0 Chippy or chipper? Our survey results end the chip shop name debate 0 WATCH: Aerial footage shows progress of Cross Tay Link Road construction 0 Restaurant review: Uncover the magic and mystery of Deans Restaurant in Perth 0 A literary masterpiece can’t be painted if subtle shades of meaning no longer exist. Beat Aberdeen and St Johnstone will turn an OK start into a good one,… 0