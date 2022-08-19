Ross County boss Malky Mackay looking for winning formula against Kilmarnock By Press Association August 19 2022, 4.31pm Malky Mackay is looking for a first point (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ross County boss Malky Mackay will look to come up with a winning formula for the visit of Kilmarnock on Saturday. The Staggies have lost their first three cinch Premiership games and will again be without defender Connor Randall who has a fractured bone in his leg. Winger William Akio remains on the sidelines following knee surgery. Kilmarnock will be without Jordan Jones (thigh) and Jeriel Dorsett (knee), who have both had scans on injuries. Blair Alston and Chris Stokes have had a week of training following injury lay-offs. Scott Robinson (heel) and Zach Hemmings (groin) remain on the sidelines. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport On this day in 2013: Hope Powell left role as England head coach Dean Smith praises match-winner Josh Sargent for making most of chance to shine Bruno Lage backs Matheus Nunes after joking Pep Guardiola drove up fee by £10m Brendan Rodgers: Leicester can only set expectations when transfer window closes Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel confirms talks with Blues over contract extension Antonio Conte likes ‘nasty’ edge that Richarlison offers to Tottenham David Wiese and Adam Lyth end Birmingham Phoenix’s unbeaten home record Josh Sargent double gives Norwich victory over Millwall Partick Thistle thrash previously unbeaten Inverness to go top of Championship Manchester United agree deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro More from The Courier Kirkcaldy half marathon: Road closures revealed as 700 runners sign up 0 Chippy or chipper? Our survey results end the chip shop name debate 0 WATCH: Aerial footage shows progress of Cross Tay Link Road construction 0 Restaurant review: Uncover the magic and mystery of Deans Restaurant in Perth 0 A literary masterpiece can’t be painted if subtle shades of meaning no longer exist. Beat Aberdeen and St Johnstone will turn an OK start into a good one,… 0