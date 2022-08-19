No fresh injury concerns for Barrow By Press Association August 19 2022, 4.47pm Sam McClelland is likely to line-up for Barrow when they face Harrogate (John Walton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Barrow have no fresh injury concerns as they prepare to face Harrogate. The Bluebirds beat Walsall 2-1 in midweek and manager Pete Wild confirmed that there were no knocks picked up. Sam McClelland is likely to line up again for Barrow after an impressive start for them since joining in the summer, and he scored his first league goal against the Saddlers. Ben Whitfield is also expected to feature after impressing since joining from Stockport in the summer. Harrogate still have defensive absences for their trip to Cumbria. Rory McArdle (hamstring) and Will Smith (knee) are ruled out. Captain Josh Falkingham is also sidelined for the game and Max Wright is still recovering from an ankle issue. Harrogate are currently ninth in the League Two table. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport On this day in 2013: Hope Powell left role as England head coach Dean Smith praises match-winner Josh Sargent for making most of chance to shine Bruno Lage backs Matheus Nunes after joking Pep Guardiola drove up fee by £10m Brendan Rodgers: Leicester can only set expectations when transfer window closes Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel confirms talks with Blues over contract extension Antonio Conte likes ‘nasty’ edge that Richarlison offers to Tottenham David Wiese and Adam Lyth end Birmingham Phoenix’s unbeaten home record Josh Sargent double gives Norwich victory over Millwall Partick Thistle thrash previously unbeaten Inverness to go top of Championship Manchester United agree deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro More from The Courier Kirkcaldy half marathon: Road closures revealed as 700 runners sign up 0 Chippy or chipper? Our survey results end the chip shop name debate 0 WATCH: Aerial footage shows progress of Cross Tay Link Road construction 0 Restaurant review: Uncover the magic and mystery of Deans Restaurant in Perth 0 A literary masterpiece can’t be painted if subtle shades of meaning no longer exist. Beat Aberdeen and St Johnstone will turn an OK start into a good one,… 0