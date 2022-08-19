Charlie Owens pushing for place in Colchester side to face Leyton Orient By Press Association August 19 2022, 5.25pm Wayne Brown’s Colchester face Leyton Orient (Joe Giddens/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Colchester could bring Charlie Owens back into the squad for the visit of Leyton Orient on Saturday. The 24-year-old midfielder did not feature in the 1-0 win over Bradford on Tuesday but could return to the fold after boss Wayne Brown revealed plans to build up his fitness. Tom Eastman scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner in midweek and will most likely start again. The U’s will be looking to make it back-to-back wins for the first time this season, with their only victory prior to Tuesday having come in the Carabao Cup. Saturday’s game may come too soon for Orient striker Aaron Drinan. The 24-year-old has yet to appear this season as he works his way back to fitness following an injury, but he could be available in the coming weeks. Paul Smyth is likely to get the nod after he grabbed his first goal of the season last time out. Midfielder Idris El Mizouni will be looking to continue his impressive start to the season following his loan move from Ipswich. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport On this day in 2013: Hope Powell left role as England head coach Dean Smith praises match-winner Josh Sargent for making most of chance to shine Bruno Lage backs Matheus Nunes after joking Pep Guardiola drove up fee by £10m Brendan Rodgers: Leicester can only set expectations when transfer window closes Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel confirms talks with Blues over contract extension Antonio Conte likes ‘nasty’ edge that Richarlison offers to Tottenham David Wiese and Adam Lyth end Birmingham Phoenix’s unbeaten home record Josh Sargent double gives Norwich victory over Millwall Partick Thistle thrash previously unbeaten Inverness to go top of Championship Manchester United agree deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro More from The Courier Kirkcaldy half marathon: Road closures revealed as 700 runners sign up 0 Chippy or chipper? Our survey results end the chip shop name debate 0 WATCH: Aerial footage shows progress of Cross Tay Link Road construction 0 Restaurant review: Uncover the magic and mystery of Deans Restaurant in Perth 0 A literary masterpiece can’t be painted if subtle shades of meaning no longer exist. Beat Aberdeen and St Johnstone will turn an OK start into a good one,… 0