No new fitness worries for Doncaster boss Gary McSheffrey

Doncaster have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s match against Sky Bet League Two leaders Salford.

Rovers are seventh in the standings following Tuesday’s 2-1 home win against promoted Stockport.

Jon Taylor and Ben Close remain long-term absentees but manager Gary McSheffrey says they are building fitness and close to a return.

Manchester United youth product Aidan Barlow is a couple of weeks behind the pair in his rehab from a hamstring complaint.

Like Doncaster, there is nothing new to report at Salford.

Neil Wood’s Ammies head into the match following a hard-fought 3-2 win at Newport on Tuesday evening.

Conor McAleny missed that match with a knock sustained in the victory against Crewe last weekend but is close to a return.

Salford have won three of their first four League Two games and sit top of the standings on goal difference.