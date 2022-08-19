No new fitness worries for Doncaster boss Gary McSheffrey By Press Association August 19 2022, 5.31pm Doncaster boss Gary McSheffrey has no new concerns (Richard Sellers/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Doncaster have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s match against Sky Bet League Two leaders Salford. Rovers are seventh in the standings following Tuesday’s 2-1 home win against promoted Stockport. Jon Taylor and Ben Close remain long-term absentees but manager Gary McSheffrey says they are building fitness and close to a return. Manchester United youth product Aidan Barlow is a couple of weeks behind the pair in his rehab from a hamstring complaint. Like Doncaster, there is nothing new to report at Salford. Neil Wood’s Ammies head into the match following a hard-fought 3-2 win at Newport on Tuesday evening. Conor McAleny missed that match with a knock sustained in the victory against Crewe last weekend but is close to a return. Salford have won three of their first four League Two games and sit top of the standings on goal difference. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport On this day in 2013: Hope Powell left role as England head coach Dean Smith praises match-winner Josh Sargent for making most of chance to shine Bruno Lage backs Matheus Nunes after joking Pep Guardiola drove up fee by £10m Brendan Rodgers: Leicester can only set expectations when transfer window closes Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel confirms talks with Blues over contract extension Antonio Conte likes ‘nasty’ edge that Richarlison offers to Tottenham David Wiese and Adam Lyth end Birmingham Phoenix’s unbeaten home record Josh Sargent double gives Norwich victory over Millwall Partick Thistle thrash previously unbeaten Inverness to go top of Championship Manchester United agree deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro More from The Courier Kirkcaldy half marathon: Road closures revealed as 700 runners sign up 0 Chippy or chipper? Our survey results end the chip shop name debate 0 WATCH: Aerial footage shows progress of Cross Tay Link Road construction 0 Restaurant review: Uncover the magic and mystery of Deans Restaurant in Perth 0 A literary masterpiece can’t be painted if subtle shades of meaning no longer exist. Beat Aberdeen and St Johnstone will turn an OK start into a good one,… 0