Issa Diop and Bernd Leno in line for Fulham debuts against Brentford

Fulham could hand debuts to summer arrivals Issa Diop and Bernd Leno for their west London derby at home to Brentford.

Centre-back Diop joined from West Ham, with Germany international goalkeeper Leno signed from Arsenal, but the pair are yet to make their respective bows for the Whites.

Manor Solomon is another new acquisition but is sidelined following knee surgery, with Joe Bryan (hand) and Harry Wilson (knee) still out.

Mikkel Damsgaard is still not fit enough to start for Brentford.

The Denmark international, a summer signing from Sampdoria, could make his debut from the bench.

Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer and Sergi Canos are still out injured but Mathias Jorgensen could be involved after signing a new deal.

Fulham provisional squad: Leno, Tete, Ream, Diop, Duffy, Tosin, Robinson, Palhinha, Reed, Decordova-Reid, Kebano, Pereira, Mitrovic, Rodak, Hector, Onomah, Cairney, Muniz, Mbabu, Chalobah, Francois.

Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Strakosha, Hickey, Jansson, Mee, Henry, Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa, Dasilva, Jorgensen, Onyeka, Dervisoglu, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Sorensen, Roerslev, Lewis-Potter.