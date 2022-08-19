Patrick Vieira urges Joachim Andersen to ignore social media abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Patrick Vieira urges Joachim Andersen to ignore social media abuse

By Press Association
August 19 2022, 5.55pm
Joachim Andersen lies on the ground after the headbutt that saw Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez sent off (Peter Byrne/PA)
Joachim Andersen lies on the ground after the headbutt that saw Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez sent off (Peter Byrne/PA)

Patrick Vieira believes players should try to ignore social media abuse following the online targeting of Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen.

The Dane revealed he had reported hundreds of Instagram messages to the police after his involvement in the sending-off of Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez in Monday’s Premier League game.

Nunez was shown a straight red card after head-butting Andersen in the early stages of the second half.

Palace boss Vieira told a press conference: “(Andersen) is OK, of course. He had a really good game against Liverpool and of course all this abuse or messages he received are not nice at all. This is something we don’t want to see or hear about.

“We have to deal with it because it’s easy to make those comments on social media. What’s important for him is to ignore those messages and concentrate on what’s going on on the field.

“This is something modern players have to deal with. The best way is to ignore them. You don’t know where they came from, which country, and it’s difficult to control. People around do their best to manage social media but, as a player, the best way is to try and ignore them.”

Palace were handed a tough start to the season and are looking for their first victory after defeat by Arsenal and the 1-1 draw with Liverpool, where Wilfried Zaha gave them the lead at Anfield.

They host Aston Villa on Saturday before travelling to Manchester City next weekend, and Vieira has seen plenty to build on.

“Going to Liverpool, we know the challenge is to stay disciplined and we managed to, which allowed us to create chances and score,” said the Frenchman.

“The game was positive and we took a lot of information from it. Now it’s about trying to repeat those performances and be consistent.

“We concede goals we could avoid by paying more attention and being more aggressive. On the other side, we created more chances to be more clinical. On both sides of the game we can improve and we need to improve as soon as possible if we want to win football matches.”

Vieira is still hoping to add to his squad before the end of the transfer window, saying: “When I look at the news, we’ve been linked up with a lot of players. It’s difficult and not good for me to mention any other players who are under contract with other teams.

“We are short of numbers, we want to have a couple more players, we want to improve the squad and then, if we identify those players, it might happen, it might not happen, because we might not have the resources to make it happen.”

