No fresh concerns for Palace as quartet remain absent for Aston Villa clash

Crystal Palace have no new injury concerns for their clash with Aston Villa but remain without a number of players.

James Tomkins (calf), James McArthur (groin), Nathan Ferguson (foot) and Jack Butland (hand) are all still sidelined.

Michael Olise made his first appearance of the season as a late substitute during Monday’s draw with Liverpool after recovering from a long-term foot injury and will hope for another opportunity.

Villa are facing up to life without injured summer signing Diego Carlos.

The Brazilian has had successful surgery on the ruptured Achilles tendon he sustained against Everton and is expected to be out for several months.

Fellow defender Kortney Hause has returned to full-time training this week after a summer knee operation, as boss Steven Gerrard decides whether to reward Emiliano Buendia for his Everton winner with a starting spot.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Schlupp, Eze, Zaha, Edouard, Ayew, Johnstone, Ward, Milivojevic, Mateta, Hughes, Ebiowei, Richards, Riedewald, Plange, Olise.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Olsen, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Hause, Chambers, Augustinsson, Young, Guilbert, Digne, Luiz, McGinn, Sanson, Buendia, Nakamba, El Ghazi, Coutinho, Ramsey, Kamara, Ings, Watkins, Traore, Bailey, Archer.