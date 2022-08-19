Eilish McColgan reflects on successful summer – Friday’s sporting social By Press Association August 19 2022, 7.35pm Eilish McColgan celebrates in Munich (Martin Meissner/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 19. Athletics Eilish McColgan reflected on more medal success. What a way to sign off my 2022 track season!! 🥳🇬🇧Had to dig deep into my soul for that one… 😂3 major championships in the space of 4.5 weeks – is not for the feint hearted! pic.twitter.com/9dGCPh3NXN— Eilish McColgan (@EilishMccolgan) August 18, 2022 Started this season with just 1 major outdoor medal to my name & now I have 5! So incredibly happy!🤩Huge congrats to Koko- in front of her home crowd. Goosebumps kind of moment like I had in Birmingham only a fortnight ago! Amazing to be a part of it this evening in Munich.🇩🇪💛 pic.twitter.com/Oj6GtmUiAa— Eilish McColgan (@EilishMccolgan) August 18, 2022 Jazmin Sawyers celebrated her bronze. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Jazmin Sawyers (@jazminsawyers) Football Jamie Carragher’s ribbing of Gary Neville continued. #NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/0jgGnvWKRC— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) August 19, 2022 Raheem Sterling was hard at work. pic.twitter.com/4AYW1QjrFc— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) August 19, 2022 Morgan Gibbs-White was excited to get started at Nottingham Forest. So proud to join @NFFC! Can’t wait to play in front of the fans at the City Ground! Let’s go! ❤️👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/1DuUIxVU1u— Morgan Gibbs-White (@Morgangibbs27) August 19, 2022 And said goodbye to Wolves. Thank you for an incredible 14 years ❤️ @Wolves pic.twitter.com/xXgrdeKGoY— Morgan Gibbs-White (@Morgangibbs27) August 19, 2022 Cricket Michael Vaughan anticipated a quick conclusion at Lord’s. Early shout .. Test could finish today ..— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 19, 2022 Heather Knight was recovering. Surgery ✅I’ve had a little clean out of my hip to get me back and running soon. Unfortunately it rules me out of the India series and the WBBL, but I’m aiming to be back by the end of the year 💪🏼. Time to make the most of a bit of time away and bring on the rehab! pic.twitter.com/4Mcwjs2nwN— Heather Knight (@Heatherknight55) August 19, 2022 Tennis Jodie Burrage was enjoying Vancouver….. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Jodie Burrage (@jodie_burrage) ….as was Liam Broady. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Liam Broady (@liambroady) Naomi Osaka pondered turning her hand to mixed doubles. I kinda want to play mixed doubles in US Open cause I’ve never played a full match in my life but I’m also very afraid of letting my partner down 💀— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) August 19, 2022 Curling Was Eve Muirhead getting retirement advice from another Scottish sporting great? View this post on InstagramA post shared by Eve Muirhead (@evemuirhead) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport On this day in 2013: Hope Powell left role as England head coach Dean Smith praises match-winner Josh Sargent for making most of chance to shine Bruno Lage backs Matheus Nunes after joking Pep Guardiola drove up fee by £10m Brendan Rodgers: Leicester can only set expectations when transfer window closes Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel confirms talks with Blues over contract extension Antonio Conte likes ‘nasty’ edge that Richarlison offers to Tottenham David Wiese and Adam Lyth end Birmingham Phoenix’s unbeaten home record Josh Sargent double gives Norwich victory over Millwall Partick Thistle thrash previously unbeaten Inverness to go top of Championship Manchester United agree deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro More from The Courier Kirkcaldy half marathon: Road closures revealed as 700 runners sign up 0 Chippy or chipper? Our survey results end the chip shop name debate 0 WATCH: Aerial footage shows progress of Cross Tay Link Road construction 0 Restaurant review: Uncover the magic and mystery of Deans Restaurant in Perth 0 A literary masterpiece can’t be painted if subtle shades of meaning no longer exist. Beat Aberdeen and St Johnstone will turn an OK start into a good one,… 0