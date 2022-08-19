Partick Thistle thrash previously unbeaten Inverness to go top of Championship By Press Association August 19 2022, 9.53pm Partick Thistle eased to victory over Inverness at Firhill (Jane Barlow/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Partick Thistle moved to the top of the Scottish Championship table with a thumping 4-1 win over previously unbeaten Inverness. Partick took the lead in the 20th minute through Brian Graham, and the same player doubled the advantage 15 minutes later after Scott Tiffoney rounded the keeper and teed up his team-mate. The hosts were given a golden chance to make it three through a 59th-minute penalty, which was disputed by Caley Thistle but coolly converted by Kevin Holt. Anton Dowds then added a fourth in the 84th minute, with George Oakley’s injury-time header for Inverness scant consolation. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport On this day in 2013: Hope Powell left role as England head coach Dean Smith praises match-winner Josh Sargent for making most of chance to shine Bruno Lage backs Matheus Nunes after joking Pep Guardiola drove up fee by £10m Brendan Rodgers: Leicester can only set expectations when transfer window closes Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel confirms talks with Blues over contract extension Antonio Conte likes ‘nasty’ edge that Richarlison offers to Tottenham David Wiese and Adam Lyth end Birmingham Phoenix’s unbeaten home record Josh Sargent double gives Norwich victory over Millwall Manchester United agree deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro Eilish McColgan reflects on successful summer – Friday’s sporting social More from The Courier Kirkcaldy half marathon: Road closures revealed as 700 runners sign up 0 Chippy or chipper? Our survey results end the chip shop name debate 0 WATCH: Aerial footage shows progress of Cross Tay Link Road construction 0 Restaurant review: Uncover the magic and mystery of Deans Restaurant in Perth 0 A literary masterpiece can’t be painted if subtle shades of meaning no longer exist. Beat Aberdeen and St Johnstone will turn an OK start into a good one,… 0