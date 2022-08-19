Antonio Conte likes ‘nasty’ edge that Richarlison offers to Tottenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Antonio Conte likes ‘nasty’ edge that Richarlison offers to Tottenham

By Press Association
August 19 2022, 10.31pm
Richarlison joined Tottenham from Everton earlier this summer. (Steve Welsh/PA)
Richarlison joined Tottenham from Everton earlier this summer. (Steve Welsh/PA)

Antonio Conte is a fan of the “nasty” streak that Richarlison has brought to Tottenham.

The Brazil international moved to north London from Everton this summer for a reported initial fee of £50million.

He was suspended for Tottenham’s first game of the season but made a difference as he made his debut off the bench at Chelsea on Sunday as the visitors scored a last-gasp equaliser in a fiery 2-2 draw.

Speaking earlier this year, Conte said that “a strong team has to become nasty” adding that “you have to feel the blood of your opponent”.

Tottenham boss Conte has previously spoken about wanting his teams to be "nasty". (Steve Welsh/PA)
Tottenham boss Conte has previously spoken about wanting his teams to be “nasty”. (Steve Welsh/PA)

The Italian showed his own ill-tempered side as he clashed with Chelsea counterpart Thomas Tuchel during and after the draw at Stamford Bridge.

Both managers were hit with Football Association charges as a result, but Conte clearly sees something in Richarlison that pleases him.

“For sure Richy is a player that made us focssed, nasty. He’s a player I like,” he said of the 25-year-old.

“He’s always fully into the training session with his mind. For us I think this is a good sign.”

Richarlison can operate on the wing as well as in a traditional striker’s role and he came on alongside Harry Kane at Chelsea as the England captain headed in the late leveller.

Conte wants to keep his options open in attack, especially when it comes to getting as many goalscorers on the pitch as possible.

“We are working also on the tactical aspect because the season will be long and there are many games that we have to play also with four strikers,” he added.

“In the end at Chelsea, we played with Lucas Moura as wing-back, Ivan Perisic – we are talking about someone in the past (who was) a striker – Richarlison, (Dejan) Kulusevski, Son (Heung-min).

“But to do this, it’s important to have organisation in the tactical aspect.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have been the Tottenham talismen in recent years. (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have been the Tottenham talismen in recent years. (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“The problem could be for the others (the opposition) when you have the ball, but without the ball also we must not lose the balance.

“The second goal we conceded against Chelsea, I think that we lost a bit of balance.

“We have to try to improve because for me to play with four strikers can become a good option during the game and to start some games.

“The most important thing is that the four strikers want to run and to make sacrifices without the ball. This is very important.

“But I have players with good stamina, with good quality and we are working also on this aspect.”

