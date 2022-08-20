On this day in 2013: Hope Powell left role as England head coach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

On this day in 2013: Hope Powell left role as England head coach

By Press Association
August 20 2022, 6.01am
Hope Powell left her role after 15 years (Nick Potts/PA)
Hope Powell left her role after 15 years (Nick Potts/PA)

Hope Powell left her role as England head coach, ending her 15-year spell in charge, on this day in 2013.

Powell took charge of the Lionesses in  1998, and took England to the European Championship final in 2009 where they lost 6-2 to Germany.

But it was the disappointment of the 2013 European finals which led to Powell’s departure after they exited the tournament in the first round when they were defeated by France and Spain in the group stages, with their solitary point coming from a draw against Russia.

Soccer – Woman’s World Cup Qualifier – England v Turkey – Banks’ Stadium
Powell’s exit came after a disappointing Euro 2013 campaign (Nick Potts/PA)

Upon Powell’s exit, Football Association general secretary Alex Horne said: “Hope deserves a lot of credit for her commitment to developing the national teams over such a long period.

“The high point was undoubtedly reaching the European Championship final four years ago.

“However, after the disappointment of the recent tournament in Sweden, the Club England board believe the time is right to make a change and for a fresh outlook.

“I’d like to place on record the organisation’s thanks to Hope for her efforts and wish her every success in the future.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur – FA Women’s Super League – The People’s Pension Stadium
Powell is now the manager of Brighton (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

“Hope will always be welcome back at Wembley Stadium and St George’s Park and she leaves a strong legacy, having helped the FA build the women’s game to the strong position it is in today.”

Mark Sampson succeeded Powell as boss and who guided the side to third place at the following World Cup in 2015.

Powell is now the manager at Women’s Super League Side Brighton.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Omar Bogle scored from the penalty spot as Newport beat Tranmere (Will Matthews/PA)
Newport snap losing home run by beating Tranmere
Dominic Gape scored a stunning lob (Nigel French/PA)
Dominic Gape stunner helps Wycombe brush aside Barnsley
It ended all square at Blundell Park (Richard Sellers/PA)
Grimsby record goalless draw at home to Sutton
Dan Nlundulu was Cheltenham’s match-winner at Exeter (Andrew Couldridge/PA)
Dan Nlundulu helps Cheltenham claim smash-and-grab victory at Exeter
St Mirren’s Curtis Main scored twice (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Curtis Main double helps St Mirren to impressive win at Dundee United
Jerry Yates scored Blackpool’s equaliser (Martin Rickett/PA)
Thrilling Blackpool comeback denies Burnley victory
Demarai Gray earned a point for Everton (PA)
Late Demarai Gray strike earns Everton point against Nottingham Forest
Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a last-minute winner for Fulham (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Aleksandar Mitrovic nets last-gasp winner as Fulham edge out rivals Brentford
Harvey Knibbs forced a draw at Charlton (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Harvey Knibbs grabs Cambridge valuable point from draw at Charlton
Sean McConville netted Accrington’s penalty (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Accrington salvage point thanks to second-half penalty at MK Dons

More from The Courier

Dundee travelled to Greenock Morton aiming to take back top spot.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as the Dee are held…
0
Ross looks on helplessly
Dundee United verdict as Jack Ross endures 'sacked in the morning' taunts from triumphant…
0
The West Fife derby at New Central Park.
Kelty Hearts v Dunfermline Athletic verdict: Star men and key moments as Maroon Machine…
0
Simon Murray opened the scoring for the visitors.
Arbroath verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Lichties search for first…
0
Marryat Terrace, Dundee. Image: Google.
Man, 27, arrested in connection with assault at Dundee block
Police are appealing for witnesses following Friday night's incident.
Witness appeal after Dundee supermarket vandalism
0