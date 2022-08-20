Newcastle ‘don’t fear’ Manchester City, says boss Eddie Howe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Newcastle ‘don’t fear’ Manchester City, says boss Eddie Howe

By Press Association
August 20 2022, 9.01am
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe wants his players to treat Manchester City as “equals” (Richard Sellers/PA)
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe wants his players to treat Manchester City as “equals” (Richard Sellers/PA)

Eddie Howe has ordered Newcastle to consider themselves “equals” to Manchester City’s superstars as they attempt to upset the reigning Premier League champions.

Howe guided the Magpies to top-flight safety last season, despite the club winning none of their first 14 games, and has high hopes of building upon an 11th place finish with 49 points – some 44 adrift of Pup Guardiola’s men – with the financial backing of the club’s wealthy owners.

Nevertheless, the 44-year-old does not want his players to run out for Sunday’s clash with City at St James’ Park feeling inferior.

Asked if he ever allowed himself to think ahead to a time when Newcastle can compete with Guardiola’s men as equals, Howe said: “For me, we’re equals now.

“It’s only the the results and the performances that will dictate otherwise, so we go head-to-head with everybody that we play.

“We respect our opposition, but we don’t fear them – that’s regardless of who we play. That’s the mentality we’re going to need, not just now, but for the long term.

“And then obviously, through the performances and the results, whatever whatever happens, we take it and we look to come back and improve.”

City have won the last five league encounters between the clubs, scoring four without reply at St James’ and going one better at the Etihad Stadium last season.

With £51million summer signing Erling Haaland now on board, they will be no less dangerous this time around.

Asked about Haaland, Howe said: “He’s obviously an outstanding talent, there’s no doubt about that. You see some of the goals he’s scored… He makes it look effortless, and physically he’s very good as well.

“He will definitely change Manchester City as a team from a team last year without really a recognised number nine. They didn’t really play with that player, but they became very difficult to play against because of it because they overloaded you in certain other areas of the pitch.

“Now they have a focal point, a predator, someone who will score goals given half a chance, so we have to be aware of that.”

However, Howe is also acutely aware of the dangers of focusing too much on one player.

He added: “You can concentrate on a number of Manchester City players individually and it can probably come back to haunt you because the one you don’t prepare for ends up doing something.”

