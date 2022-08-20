Really important we get first points on the board – West Ham boss David Moyes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Really important we get first points on the board – West Ham boss David Moyes

By Press Association
August 20 2022, 10.03am
West Ham manager David Moyes has seen his side lose both of their opening Premier League games (Mike Egerton/PA Wire)
West Ham manager David Moyes has seen his side lose both of their opening Premier League games (Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

West Ham boss David Moyes knows his side cannot afford to be playing catch up for much longer as they look to get their first Premier League points of the new campaign.

The Hammers were beaten 2-0 at home by champions Manchester City on the opening weekend before losing 1-0 at newly-promoted Nottingham Forest – hitting the woodwork twice as they pressed for an equaliser during the second half.

After getting a first victory of the season with a 3-1 win over Danish side Viborg in their Europa Conference League play-off on Thursday night, Moyes is hoping to build some momentum when they host Brighton on Sunday.

“It is really important we get our first points on the board, really important,” said the West Ham boss, whose team head into the weekend second bottom of the table.

“We don’t want to get in a position where we are too far behind where we don’t want to challenge.

“Our aim is to keep going. We want to be challenging the boys at the top and we know that we’ve got to get off the mark and get started – so let’s hope we can do it on Sunday.”

West Ham have not beaten Brighton in their previous 10 Premier League games, and lost 3-1 at the Amex Stadium on the final day last season.

Graham Potter’s side following up their shock 2-1 win at Manchester United by holding big-spending Newcastle to a goalless draw.

Moyes knows the Seagulls will prove a tough opponent once again.

“The challenge is good,” Moyes said at a press conference. “From their point of view, they are a good team with a manager who is doing very well.

“They have got a structure which they play to, so they have got a lot of good things going for them.

“But we finished above them last year in the league, so we have to go and show that we are good enough and will aim to do that again.

“We have had tough games against them, so I have no doubt it will be another tough one.”

West Ham could hand new signing Thilo Kehrer his Premier League debut after the Germany defender featured on Thursday night following his move from Paris St Germain.

Moyes is hopeful of adding more additions before the transfer window closes, with West Ham linked to Chelsea defender Emerson.

“We have seen a few players, but we are still looking and still trying to add to it,” said Moyes.

“We have done a lot of bidding for players, but not quite always got them – but we have been active in the market, that’s for sure.”

