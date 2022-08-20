The decision was easy – Jamie Vardy signs Leicester contract extension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The decision was easy – Jamie Vardy signs Leicester contract extension

By Press Association
August 20 2022, 10.47am
Leicester’s Jamie Vardy has signed a contract extension (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jamie Vardy says it was an easy decision to sign a contract extension which will keep him at Leicester until the summer of 2024.

The 35-year-old former England striker admits he did not have to think twice about putting pen to paper after a decade at the King Power Stadium.

He told LCFC TV: “I’m obviously over the moon. Once I heard it was something the club was looking at, there was only one thing that was going to happen, and I was going to sign it. The decision was easy.

“I’ve been here long enough now that I feel like part of the furniture. I think you can see with the way we’re trying to play, the way the club’s wanting to go, that it’s going to be onwards and upwards.

“To carry on being involved with that, I was over the moon. Now it’s all about this season and finishing as high as we can.

“My legs are still feeling great so I’ll carry that on helping the club as much as I can, whether that’s scoring or assisting, that’s what I’m here to do.”

Vardy has been a key figure in Leicester’s rise to prominence after joining the club from then non-league Fleetwood for £1million in May 2012.

He has since made 387 appearances for the club and scored 164 goals in all competitions.

Vardy was instrumental in Leicester's Premier League win in 2016
Sixteen of those goals came as the Foxes won promotion to the top flight in 2014 and he plundered 24 in all competitions, including 11 in consecutive Premier League games to break Ruud van Nistelrooy’s record, two seasons later as the club stunned the football world by lifting the title.

He helped Leicester reach the Champions League quarter-finals during the following season and became the oldest winner of the Premier League’s Golden Boot in 2019-20 after finding the back of the net on 23 occasions.

An FA Cup and Community Shield winner, Vardy also made 26 appearances for England and scored seven goals before announcing his retirement from international football in 2018.

