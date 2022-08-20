Ange Postecoglou: Scottish football a good fit for Australian players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ange Postecoglou: Scottish football a good fit for Australian players

By Press Association
August 20 2022, 2.41pm
Ange Postecoglou is among a number of Australians in Scottish football (PA)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou described Scottish football as a good fit for Australian players as he prepares to face a Hearts team which has been further bolstered by another arrival from his home country.

Defender Kye Rowles followed fellow Australians Cammy Devlin and Nathaniel Atkinson in joining Hearts this summer when he moved from Central Coast Mariners.

Ahead of Sunday’s Parkhead meeting in the cinch Premiership, former Australia head coach Postecoglou said: “It’s great for Australian football – it’s a good league for Australian players. It gives them a real stepping stone into Europe and it’s a tough league, a competitive league.

“Particularly with Hearts, Cammy Devlin coming in last year and doing really well probably encouraged them to look there again.

“Certainly with Nathaniel and Kye Rowles, who I have known for quite a while, they are good players and good characters.”

The likes of Livingston, Hibernian, Dundee United and St Johnstone have also recruited Australian players this summer while Celtic brought in Aaron Mooy following the departure of his Socceroos team-mate Tom Rogic.

Postecoglou said: “It’s good to see other Australians in the league, they can add something to this league but they will also be challenging themselves to perform because it’s a pretty competitive league.

“There’s always been a strong Australian influence here, we had our own obviously with Tommy being here and big Duks (Mark Viduka), Jackson Irvine came through here. Even at other clubs, Ryan McGowan has now come back.

“There has always been a strong Australian influence. There are parallels with the Australian league. One thing about Australian footballers, and sportsmen in general, they are really strong characters in a sporting sense, and with the league being so competitive here, I think it’s a good fit.”

Celtic take on a Hearts team who are in the midst of a Europa League play-off against Zurich.

The Jambos lost Craig Halkett to injury early in Thursday’s 2-1 first-leg defeat in Switzerland and Robbie Neilson could make  other changes on Sunday with Thursday’s second leg in mind.

Postecoglou said: “You can see they have strengthened from last year squad-wise. They look a lot stronger.

“They had a fantastic year last year but they relied on a core group of players. Obviously with European football, they have had to expand their squad. On Thursday night they got an injury early but they were able to replace him.

“With Europe,  I have always seen it as a positive experience for the players. They are still in the tie so they would have got some belief from Thursday night and it will be a tough test at the weekend.”

