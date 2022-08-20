‘Unique’ Keira Walsh can help Man City overcome Real Madrid – Vicky Losada

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

‘Unique’ Keira Walsh can help Man City overcome Real Madrid – Vicky Losada

By Press Association
August 20 2022, 2.55pm
Vicky Losada is hoping Keira Walsh (pictured) can bring her England form to Manchester City’s bid for Champions League qualification (Mike Egerton/PA)
Vicky Losada is hoping Keira Walsh (pictured) can bring her England form to Manchester City’s bid for Champions League qualification (Mike Egerton/PA)

Vicky Losada is hoping Lioness Keira Walsh can bring her Euro 2022-winning form to Manchester City’s quest for Champions League qualification ahead of their showdown with Real Madrid.

City face the Spaniards, who knocked them out of the competition last season, at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Sunday as they attempt to move to within a two-legged tie of the group stage.

They will do so with seven members of Sarina Wiegman’s triumphant England squad at the disposal of boss Gareth Taylor, and none of them more key to their cause than midfielder Walsh.

England’s Keira Walsh (left) and Lucy Bronze celebrate victory over Germany in the Euro 2022 final
England’s Keira Walsh (left) and Lucy Bronze celebrate victory over Germany in the Euro 2022 final (Nigel French/PA)

Asked about her 25-year-old team-mate’s importance, Losada said: “I have been in different teams, different leagues, and she is just unique. We have to take care of her mentally, we know she’s been playing so many games.

“We want her to be at her best tomorrow because, for me, she is the one who controls the tempo of the team, and yes, her distribution.

“We have seen her assist for Ella Toone in the Euros, so we want more of that from her because not many players can do that.”

Taylor too is equally appreciative of the pivotal role the understated Walsh plays in his team.

He said: “She’s a real character, believe it or not. She does shun the limelight, but she’s a real character.

“She’s really well respected within the group and she’s really key for us as a player, and she proved that with England as well.

“But for us, of course she’s really important. She makes the team flow really well with and without the ball and again, she’ll be feeling confident after the summer success.”

Taylor knows his side face a tough task in Madrid if they are get the better of Real, having earned their place with a 6-0 demolition of Kazakh side Tomiris-Turan on Thursday evening, but is equally aware of the boost provided by his victorious Lionesses.

Asked what impact the summer’s success has had on his England contingent – Walsh, Lauren Hemp, Ellen White, Chloe Kelly, Alex Greenwood, Ellie Roebuck and Demi Stokes – physically and psychologically, he said: “Just looking at it from a positive note, it’s been great, the confidence that it’s given obviously the England players firstly, but also the group that they’ve come back to at the club.

“We’ve got a lot of England internationals here who didn’t make the squad, we’ve got a lot of international players and having someone or players involved in that success is massive.

“Outside of that with the physical and mental side of it, I think it’s too early to say. There’ll be opportunities for us hopefully during the season to look after the players and give them a bit of down time because the demands on the players are really high now.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Watford’s Rey Manaj wasted the best chance of the game (Adam Davy/PA).
Preston and Watford maintain unbeaten starts after Deepdale draw
Tyrese Fornah scored the only goal of the game for Reading (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Tyrese Fornah fires Reading to hard-earned victory over Middlesbrough
Omar Bogle scored from the penalty spot as Newport beat Tranmere (Will Matthews/PA)
Newport snap losing home run by beating Tranmere
Dominic Gape scored a stunning lob (Nigel French/PA)
Dominic Gape stunner helps Wycombe brush aside Barnsley
It ended all square at Blundell Park (Richard Sellers/PA)
Grimsby record goalless draw at home to Sutton
Dan Nlundulu was Cheltenham’s match-winner at Exeter (Andrew Couldridge/PA)
Dan Nlundulu helps Cheltenham claim smash-and-grab victory at Exeter
St Mirren’s Curtis Main scored twice (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Curtis Main double helps St Mirren to impressive win at Dundee United
Jerry Yates scored Blackpool’s equaliser (Martin Rickett/PA)
Thrilling Blackpool comeback denies Burnley victory
Demarai Gray earned a point for Everton (PA)
Late Demarai Gray strike earns Everton point against Nottingham Forest
Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a last-minute winner for Fulham (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Aleksandar Mitrovic nets last-gasp winner as Fulham edge out rivals Brentford

More from The Courier

Dundee travelled to Greenock Morton aiming to take back top spot.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as the Dee are held…
0
Ross looks on helplessly
Dundee United verdict as Jack Ross endures 'sacked in the morning' taunts from triumphant…
0
The West Fife derby at New Central Park.
Kelty Hearts v Dunfermline Athletic verdict: Star men and key moments as Maroon Machine…
0
Simon Murray opened the scoring for the visitors.
Arbroath verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Lichties search for first…
0
Marryat Terrace, Dundee. Image: Google.
Man, 27, arrested in connection with assault at Dundee block
Police are appealing for witnesses following Friday night's incident.
Witness appeal after Dundee supermarket vandalism
0