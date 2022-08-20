Andy Cook serves up a double as Bradford win at Hartlepool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andy Cook serves up a double as Bradford win at Hartlepool

By Press Association
August 20 2022, 3.53pm Updated: August 20 2022, 4.43pm
Bradford City’s Andy Cook scored twice (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Andy Cook struck twice in the second half to earn Bradford’s first away win of the season with a 3-1 victory at Hartlepool.

Bradford looked good value for their sixth-minute lead when Scott Banks ignored Harry Chapman’s overlapping run to curl a sweet left-footed finish inside the bottom left corner.

But Hartlepool, now without a first win under manager Paul Hartley in five League Two matches, levelled things up 11 minutes later.

A quick counter-attack led to Wes McDonald finding winger Jake Hastie in space. The Rangers loanee’s curling delivery was perfect for David Ferguson to head in the equaliser.

Apart from Bradford midfielder Alex Gillead’s effort that was saved by goalkeeper Ben Killip after half an hour, there was little by way of shots at either goal until late on.

But less than 60 seconds after substitute Kian Harratt was introduced for goalscorer Banks in the 64th minute, his low delivery was just right for Cook to get ahead of his marker to beat Killip with his stretched leg.

In the closing stages Hastie drilled harmlessly into the arms of goalkeeper Harry Lewis, but Bradford had more about them and after Lee Angol hammered the crossbar the crucial third arrived.

Deep in stoppage-time, impressive striker Cook turned his man and fired powerfully inside the far corner to wrap up the points.

