Andy Cook serves up a double as Bradford win at Hartlepool

Andy Cook struck twice in the second half to earn Bradford’s first away win of the season with a 3-1 victory at Hartlepool.

Bradford looked good value for their sixth-minute lead when Scott Banks ignored Harry Chapman’s overlapping run to curl a sweet left-footed finish inside the bottom left corner.

But Hartlepool, now without a first win under manager Paul Hartley in five League Two matches, levelled things up 11 minutes later.

A quick counter-attack led to Wes McDonald finding winger Jake Hastie in space. The Rangers loanee’s curling delivery was perfect for David Ferguson to head in the equaliser.

Apart from Bradford midfielder Alex Gillead’s effort that was saved by goalkeeper Ben Killip after half an hour, there was little by way of shots at either goal until late on.

But less than 60 seconds after substitute Kian Harratt was introduced for goalscorer Banks in the 64th minute, his low delivery was just right for Cook to get ahead of his marker to beat Killip with his stretched leg.

In the closing stages Hastie drilled harmlessly into the arms of goalkeeper Harry Lewis, but Bradford had more about them and after Lee Angol hammered the crossbar the crucial third arrived.

Deep in stoppage-time, impressive striker Cook turned his man and fired powerfully inside the far corner to wrap up the points.