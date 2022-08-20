Mark Hughes happy as Bradford end long week on a high at Hartlepool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mark Hughes happy as Bradford end long week on a high at Hartlepool

By Press Association
August 20 2022, 3.57pm Updated: August 20 2022, 4.05pm
Mark Hughes was a happy man (Simon Galloway/PA)
Mark Hughes was a happy man (Simon Galloway/PA)

Mark Hughes praised his Bradford players for coming away from a tough week on the road with three points at Hartlepool.

The Bantams, who lost in midweek at Colchester, were good value for a 3-1 victory at Pools to earn a first away win of the campaign.

With the scores level, Bradford striker Andy Cook scored his side’s second in the 65th minute before capping the win with a fine stoppage-time strike.

Before that Bradford had taken a sixth-minute lead through Scott Banks’ low finish only for David Ferguson to head Hartlepool level 11 minutes later.

In between Ferguson’s equaliser and Cook’s first there were very few chances but Bradford were rarely threatened.

And Hughes said: “We were excellent, we got our noses in front, probably didn’t control it enough. Second half we were excellent, the players really understood what was required and stood up to the physicality of it.

“It was a good introduction of Kian Harrett (who set up Cook’s first), and he made a big impact.
“Away from home, at times we were guilty of playing like the home side, and that shows; we dominated.

“But we wanted to see if they could hurt us. They didn’t really have any momentum to our play, or sustained pressure, we saw the game out comfortably.

“We have to have that threat and mix things up. The guys were feeling the effects of two games in a week, given the travelling around, but to have the options on the bench we had, adding that freshness, the standards didn’t drop.”

It was another disappointing result for Hartlepool, who struggled to make an impact in the final third apart from Ferguson’s goal.

And manager Paul Hartley, whose winless start to life in charge at Hartlepool has extended to six matches, said: “The second half was really frustrating. We had a good response first half to falling behind.

“We allowed Bradford to show what they were about. It was disappointing the goal we conceded but we got back in the game which was encouraging.

“It would be making excuses (to blame the referee for some decisions). The second half we weren’t good enough and I can’t be blaming the referee.

“I am concerned about not winning games. That’s the disappointing thing and we have to get it fixed quickly.

“I have been in this position before and we need to find more steel, desire and quality. It’s basic errors. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves, we have to get them in next week and work hard. We now need to go on the training ground and do better.”

