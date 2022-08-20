West Brom hit Hull for five in one-sided victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

West Brom hit Hull for five in one-sided victory

By Press Association
August 20 2022, 5.01pm Updated: August 20 2022, 5.07pm
Hull City goalkeeper Matt Ingram fails to stop a penalty from West Bromwich Albion’s Karlan Grant (David Davies/PA)
Hull City goalkeeper Matt Ingram fails to stop a penalty from West Bromwich Albion’s Karlan Grant (David Davies/PA)

West Brom earned their first win of the season with a 5-2 victory over early high-flyers Hull at The Hawthorns.

An own goal by Callum Elder set Steve Bruce’s side on their way against one of his former clubs then quick goals at the start of the second half from John Swift and Darnell Furlong, before Karlan Grant’s penalty and Dara O’Shea sealed a welcome three points for the Baggies.

Hull’s miserable day started with the early exit of striker Ozan Tufan to an injury and got worse after that, hitting the woodwork twice, before Oscar Estupinan’s consolation brace.

The Tigers created the first chance when Tufan’s firm drive from 20 yards was saved by goalkeeper David Button down low to his left.

Turkish forward Tufan limped off in the 21st minute following an innocuous challenge from Furlong near the touchline.

Albion wasted two chances just before the half-hour. Grant’s angled shot was blocked and from the loose ball, Furlong screwed well wide.

Then Grady Diangana hooked over the bar and wide at the far post from Jed Wallace’s hanging cross, before Estupinan went close to giving Hull the breakthrough in the 35th minute.

The Colombian forward latched onto Ryan Woods’ clever through ball and launched a rising shot which Button palmed onto the bar, the ball bouncing back to the grateful goalkeeper.

Albion responded by taking a 37th-minute lead, albeit in fortunate circumstances.

A cross from Furlong flicked off Jacob Greaves and hit Elder in the midriff before sailing past helpless goalkeeper Matt Ingram.

Swift made it 2-0 in the 48th minute with a low drive across Ingram into the far bottom corner of the net.

Seven minutes later Albion extended their lead with a low, angled shot from Furlong after a square pass from O’Shea.

Furlong’s effort came after Albion laid siege to Hull’s goal, with Swift’s free-kick palmed away by Ingram, then Swift and Diangana seeing shots blocked.

Against the run of play, Randell Williams became the second Hull player to hit the bar, this time with a dipping left-footed shot that beat Button and dipped at the last moment.

One-way traffic resumed at the other end and Grant netted in the 70th minute, from the spot, curling low to Ingram’s left after Lewie Coyle trod on Conor Townsend.

Estupinan pulled one back for Hull when he tapped home Benjamin Tetteh’s cross following Elder’s long ball on 77.

Diangana then cut inside and drilled a shot against the post, but O’Shea restored Albion’s four-goal cushion with a diving header following a cross from the right in the 85th minute.

Estupinan grabbed Hull’s second on 90 with a neat finish after Tetteh’s neat turn and pass put him clean through.

