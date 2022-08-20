George Byers makes headlines for right reasons as Wednesday beat Bolton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
George Byers makes headlines for right reasons as Wednesday beat Bolton

By Press Association
August 20 2022, 5.01pm
George Byers scored Wednesday’s opener (Isaac Parkin/PA)

George Byers was all smiles again as he scored in Sheffield Wednesday’s 2-0 Sky Bet League One win which ended Bolton’s unbeaten start to the season.

Byers went into meltdown after being substituted in the Owls’ midweek defeat at Peterborough, pushing a coach en route back to the bench.

But the midfielder was back in the good books after 36 minutes, converting Barry Bannan’s pass from eight yards.

Two minutes later skipper Liam Palmer doubled his team’s lead to celebrate his 350th Wednesday appearance in style.

Palmer’s angled right-foot finish from Josh Windass’ exquisite assist was top quality for just his fifth career goal.

The game’s pivotal moment, however, came moments before Byers’ breakthrough goal.

Conor Bradley seized on Tyreeq Bakinson’s woeful pass but faced only by goalkeeper David Stockdale the Liverpool loanee drilled his attempt wide.

That was a bad miss but Windass topped it early in the second half to keep Ian Evatt’s side in the game.

The two goalscorers combined but Windass failed to convert Byers’ cross into an empty net from five yards to the disbelief of a bumper 22,023 crowd.

