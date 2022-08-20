Allan Campbell opens scoring as Luton grab first win at Swansea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Allan Campbell opens scoring as Luton grab first win at Swansea

By Press Association
August 20 2022, 5.01pm
Allan Campbell opened the scoring for Luton (Leila Coker/PA)
Allan Campbell opened the scoring for Luton (Leila Coker/PA)

Nathan Jones’ Luton finally got their season up and running as they knocked Swansea off their stride to win 2-0 and record their first win of the season at the Swansea.com Stadium.

The Hatters had scored only once across their previous four Sky Bet Championship games, drawing with Birmingham and Burnley before losing back-to-back games to Preston and Bristol.

They still came into the game ahead of their hosts in the table even though the Swans had picked up their first win at Blackpool a week earlier.

Home boss Russell Martin rested linchpin defender Kyle Naughton, bringing Wales international Ben Cabango into a back three, but was forced to take him off the bench and thrust him into the thick of the action at the start of the second half.

Jones’ plan to press high and put Swansea under pressure worked superbly in the first half and led the visitors opening the scoring in the 14th minute. Cabango was forced into conceding a corner and then a throw-in before Nathan Wood gave away another corner.

The ball was swung in from the right and Andy Fisher punched away under pressure, although only to Allan Campbell on the edge of the box. He set himself and fired home a left-footed shot to take the lead.

Swansea’s top scorer from last season Joel Piroe had a shot blocked in the six-yard box in the opening minutes, but it was not until Cameron Congreve was introduced in the 68th minute that the home side had a shot on target from him immediately after being introduced.

Having gone into the break 1-0 ahead, but massively behind in terms of possession, Luton continued to frustrate Swansea with their aggression and desire. The home side were impotent in front of goal and shaky at the back.

Jones replaced front-runners Admiral Muskwe and Elija Adebayo with the equally abrasive Carlton Morris and Cameron Jerome on the hour mark and it was Morris who came up with the second goal moments after forcing Fisher to save a stinging shot at his right post.

There was no stopping Morris’ second effort in the 72nd minute as he linked up with Jerome in a break-out. Jerome beat Harry Darling on the right and then Morris twisted and turned past Cabango on the left before firing across goal into the opposite corner.

Coming on the back of a 2-2 draw at home against Millwall in midweek, when two own goals at the death cost them two points, this was another major setback for Martin and his team. They have now gone seven games this season and last without a win at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Watford’s Rey Manaj wasted the best chance of the game (Adam Davy/PA).
Preston and Watford maintain unbeaten starts after Deepdale draw
Tyrese Fornah scored the only goal of the game for Reading (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Tyrese Fornah fires Reading to hard-earned victory over Middlesbrough
Omar Bogle scored from the penalty spot as Newport beat Tranmere (Will Matthews/PA)
Newport snap losing home run by beating Tranmere
Dominic Gape scored a stunning lob (Nigel French/PA)
Dominic Gape stunner helps Wycombe brush aside Barnsley
It ended all square at Blundell Park (Richard Sellers/PA)
Grimsby record goalless draw at home to Sutton
Dan Nlundulu was Cheltenham’s match-winner at Exeter (Andrew Couldridge/PA)
Dan Nlundulu helps Cheltenham claim smash-and-grab victory at Exeter
St Mirren’s Curtis Main scored twice (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Curtis Main double helps St Mirren to impressive win at Dundee United
Jerry Yates scored Blackpool’s equaliser (Martin Rickett/PA)
Thrilling Blackpool comeback denies Burnley victory
Demarai Gray earned a point for Everton (PA)
Late Demarai Gray strike earns Everton point against Nottingham Forest
Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a last-minute winner for Fulham (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Aleksandar Mitrovic nets last-gasp winner as Fulham edge out rivals Brentford

More from The Courier

Dundee travelled to Greenock Morton aiming to take back top spot.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as the Dee are held…
0
Ross looks on helplessly
Dundee United verdict as Jack Ross endures 'sacked in the morning' taunts from triumphant…
0
The West Fife derby at New Central Park.
Kelty Hearts v Dunfermline Athletic verdict: Star men and key moments as Maroon Machine…
0
Simon Murray opened the scoring for the visitors.
Arbroath verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Lichties search for first…
0
Marryat Terrace, Dundee. Image: Google.
Man, 27, arrested in connection with assault at Dundee block
Police are appealing for witnesses following Friday night's incident.
Witness appeal after Dundee supermarket vandalism
0