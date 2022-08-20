Scunthorpe rocked by stunning Solihull fightback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scunthorpe rocked by stunning Solihull fightback

By Press Association
August 20 2022, 5.05pm
Solihull came from 3-0 down to win 4-3 (John Walton/PA)
Solihull came from 3-0 down to win 4-3 (John Walton/PA)

Alex Reid scored a last-minute winner for Solihull as they came from three goals behind to beat Scunthorpe 4-3.

Scunthorpe took the lead 10 minutes in when Joe Nuttall got the ball on the edge of the area and lobbed goalkeeper Louie Moulden.

The Iron doubled their lead just three minutes later when Nuttall teed up Colin Daniel who slotted home into the bottom corner and Nuttall then scored his second of the game in the 36th minute, lifting the ball over Moulden again to put Scunthorpe 3-0 up.

Solihull pulled one back in the 41st minute when Jamey Osborne fired the ball into the bottom corner from 25 yards – and they added their second three minutes later when Fiacre Kelleher headed home to keep the game alive.

Moors equalised in the 82nd minute when Andrew Dallas tucked the ball home and Alex Reid found the winner four minutes from the final whistle, smashing the ball into the top corner.

0