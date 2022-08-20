Port Vale inflict more misery on Burton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Port Vale inflict more misery on Burton

By Press Association
August 20 2022, 5.05pm
Port Vale manager Darrell Clarke saw his side win at Burton (John Walton/PA)
Port Vale manager Darrell Clarke saw his side win at Burton (John Walton/PA)

Ben Garrity and Ellis Harrison secured victory for Port Vale in the League One Staffordshire derby in a 2-0 win against struggling Burton.

Garrity struck four minutes after half-time pouncing on a loose ball to drill home after Ben Garratt had saved well from Ellis Harrison.

Albion started brightly and Tom Hamer quickly saw his header from a corner headed off the line by Garrity, with Davis Keillor-Dunn also seeing an early effort blocked inside the box.

Jonny Smith stung the palms of Jack Stevens in the Vale goal with a curling effort as Burton continued to dominate the early stages.

Brad Walker forced a fingertip save from Garratt as Vale were largely restricted to long-range efforts in the first half, with Garrity unlucky to see his effort blocked on the line by Burton skipper John Brayford.

The experienced Albion defender twice went close to an equaliser in the second half, Nathan Smith blocking a low piledriver before Brayford headed a good chance wide.

Harrison sealed victory in stoppage time racing away from his own half to round Garratt and slot home on the counter attack.

While Vale were able to celebrate a first away win of the season, Albion find themselves winless and at the bottom of the League One table.

