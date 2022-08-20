Iliman Ndiaye nets second-half brace as Sheffield United see off Blackburn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Iliman Ndiaye nets second-half brace as Sheffield United see off Blackburn

By Press Association
August 20 2022, 5.07pm
Iliman Ndiaye (right) scored twice (Isaac Parkin)
Iliman Ndiaye (right) scored twice (Isaac Parkin)

Substitute Iliman Ndiaye scored twice as Sheffield United claimed an impressive 3-0 victory over Blackburn that lifted them to the top of the Sky Bet Championship.

Ndiaye’s brace came after Oliver Norwood had struck the opening goal.

With it being the Blades’ third game in six days, United boss Paul Heckingbottom made several changes to his starting line-up.

Oli McBurnie and Reda Khadra formed a new-look strike partnership, with John Fleck returning in midfield.

Ndiaye, Rhian Brewster and James McAtee were the players to make way as the trio featured among the substitutes.

For the visitors, Tayo Edun was handed his first start of the season and Sam Gallagher was recalled to the starting line-up.

Anel Ahmedhodzic went close to giving the home side an early lead, forcing a save from Thomas Kaminski with a header following a corner.

McBurnie then put a close-range header wide and the United striker had another opportunity to score moments later.

With Kaminski off his line, Ash Phillips made a vital block to keep out McBurnie’s goal-bound shot after getting on the end of Fleck’s pull back.

McBurnie also put a header off-target before United took the lead.

The goal came in the 31st minute when Norwood sent a curling free-kick over the defensive wall, leaving Kaminski rooted to the spot as the ball nestled in the right-hand side of his net.

Norwood soon tried another effort, firing a dipping shot from range which just cleared the bar.

Early in the second half, Lewis Travis had Blackburn’s first effort of note with a shot which swerved away from Wes Foderingham’s left-hand post.

McBurnie looked set to end his lengthy goal drought when he received the ball six yards out following John Egan’s knock-down, but he was denied by Kaminski’s outstretched leg.

The keeper thwarted McBurnie again moments later with a near-post save.

Ndiaye made it 2-0 after 73 minutes when he diverted Sander Berge’s shot past Kaminski.

Ndiaye was on target again six minutes later with a superb individual goal, running from the centre circle and holding off a couple of challenges before finding the net with a shot which went just inside Kaminski’s right-hand post.

Chris Basham headed over and Brewster put a low shot from distance straight at Kaminski in the closing stages.

Brewster also had a chance in time added on after finding himself through on goal, forcing Kaminski to save with his legs.

It was a dominant display from United, who posed a strong attacking threat and were never seriously tested by a Blackburn side who had won three of their opening four games of the season but have now suffered back-to-back defeats.

