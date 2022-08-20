AFC Wimbledon return to winning ways with comfortable victory at 10-man Crawley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
AFC Wimbledon return to winning ways with comfortable victory at 10-man Crawley

By Press Association
August 20 2022, 5.11pm
Ethan Chislett netted as AFC Wimbledon beat Crawley (Jacques Feeney/PA)
Ethan Chislett netted as AFC Wimbledon beat Crawley (Jacques Feeney/PA)

First-half goals from Nathan Young-Coombes and Ethan Chislett gave AFC Wimbledon their first League Two win since the opening day as a 2-0 triumph sent Crawley crashing to a fourth defeat in five games.

The Reds had to play the final 35 minutes with 10 men after defender Tony Craig was sent off for two bookable offences and there were boos from home fans at the finish.

Kevin Betsy confidently went into the game predicting more chances for his new-look Crawley side as he felt they were playing well and performances in the last few games had been “very encouraging”.

But the Reds suffered a blow after 15 minutes when striker Young-Coombes, after playing a one-two with Josh Davison, burst through and scored with a shot across keeper Corey Addai.

The Dons threatened again two minutes later when Davison broke clear but Addai saved his goal-bound shot with his legs.

However, the visitors doubled their advantage in first-half stoppage when, after Craig brought down Young-Coombes, the recalled Chislett fired the free-kick over the wall and past the helpless Addai.

Betsy made three changes at half-time in a bid to freshen up his side but their plight was made harder when Craig was sent off for a second bookable offence after 55 minutes.

Dons keeper Nik Tzanev had a rare shot to save after 71 minutes when he dived to gather Jake Hessenthaler’s low effort.

Crawley struggled to create many clear-cut opportunities and James Tilley had a late direct free-kick saved by Tzanev.

