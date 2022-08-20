Dan Nlundulu helps Cheltenham claim smash-and-grab victory at Exeter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cheltenham completed the ultimate smash-and-grab raid at Exeter to win 1-0 for their first victory of the Sky Bet League One season.

Exeter started brightly and fashioned a few openings for striker Sam Nombe, but he was unable to convert.

Harry Kite was denied by a smart stop from Luke Southwood, while Jack Sparkes saw his shot blocked away for a corner as the home side remained on top.

Exeter were made to pay the price for their failure to score when on top as the Robins broke the deadlock in the 56th minute as they broke down the left and crossed for Dan Nlundulu to smash the ball home from eight yards out.

Cheltenham then frustrated Exeter by slowing the game down at every opportunity, but Nlundulu almost added a second when he breezed past Josh Key and fired high from an acute angle.

Archie Collins’ deflected shot almost squeezed in at Southwood’s near post but he got down well to save, while Cheltenham’s Alfie May fired straight at Jamal Blackman from 15 yards out.

Sparkes almost levelled deep into stoppage time for Exeter, but his long-range effort was tipped over the bar by Southwood.