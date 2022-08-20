Grimsby record goalless draw at home to Sutton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

League Two newboys Grimsby extended their unbeaten run to four matches in all competitions after a goalless draw with Sutton.

Grimsby were quickest to settle in testing conditions and went close to a stunning opener after 10 minutes when Gavan Holohan fired narrowly wide from 25 yards.

Josh Neufville burst into life at the other end to cut through the defence but was unable to conjure up an end product to match his dazzling run.

Sutton continued to probe as Enzio Boldewijn nodded wide before an untimely lapse from Luke Waterfall almost gift-wrapped an opener to Donovan Wilson, but the striker passed up that opportunity as Max Crocombe raced off his line to save.

Wilson sent a snap-shot wide upon the restart and Sutton caused a few problems with set-pieces in the swirling wind.

However, clear chances were at a premium until substitute Aribim Pepple squandered a one-on-one for Grimsby in the closing minutes before sending another left-footer straight at Sutton goalkeeper Jack Rose.