Newport snap losing home run by beating Tranmere

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Newport fought back from a goal down to claim a 2-1 win over Tranmere and halt their losing run at Rodney Parade.

The Welsh side had lost seven successive home matches in League Two, stretching back to the end of last season.

Their luck appeared to be out again when Aaron Lewis diverted Paul Lewis’ cross into his own net to give the visitors a 23rd-minute lead.

But Nathan Moriah-Welsh marked his first start since his loan move from Bournemouth with a goal to level six minutes later after a fine run from West Ham loanee Thierry Nevers on his debut.

Omar Bogle put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot seven minutes before the break after James Clarke was tripped by Kyle Jameson.

James Waite should have added a third for Newport after the break and County captain Mickey Demetriou narrowly avoided another own goal when he stabbed an Ethan Bristow cross behind for a corner.