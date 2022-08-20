Newport snap losing home run by beating Tranmere By Press Association August 20 2022, 5.17pm Omar Bogle scored from the penalty spot as Newport beat Tranmere (Will Matthews/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Newport fought back from a goal down to claim a 2-1 win over Tranmere and halt their losing run at Rodney Parade. The Welsh side had lost seven successive home matches in League Two, stretching back to the end of last season. Their luck appeared to be out again when Aaron Lewis diverted Paul Lewis’ cross into his own net to give the visitors a 23rd-minute lead. But Nathan Moriah-Welsh marked his first start since his loan move from Bournemouth with a goal to level six minutes later after a fine run from West Ham loanee Thierry Nevers on his debut. Omar Bogle put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot seven minutes before the break after James Clarke was tripped by Kyle Jameson. James Waite should have added a third for Newport after the break and County captain Mickey Demetriou narrowly avoided another own goal when he stabbed an Ethan Bristow cross behind for a corner. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Cameron Norrie knocked out of Cincinnati Masters in semi-final Anthony Joshua falls by split decision in Oleksandr Usyk rematch In pictures: Anthony Joshua beaten again by Oleksandr Usyk Anthony Joshua loses Oleksandr Usyk rematch by split decision Luka Modric shines as Real Madrid start life after Casemiro in style Pep Guardiola vows not to overuse Erling Haaland ahead of the World Cup Eddie Howe believes Nick Pope can become England number one Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool should get points if Man Utd protests cause postponement Keely Hodgkinson lands elusive gold by storming to European 800m glory Kane’s record and Saliba’s song – Saturday’s sporting social More from The Courier James McPake says Dunfermline 'got what they deserved' and again calls on Pars to… 0 John Potter says Kelty were 'miles better' against Dunfermline in search for 'fine balance' 0 Jack Ross: Dire Dundee United deja vu is ‘a failing on me as a… Dick Campbell admits Arbroath 'deserved to lose' to Queen's Park and expresses need for… 0 Callum Davidson reveals St Johnstone star's 'adamant' free-kick denial after Aberdeen profit from Perth… 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rues decision-making at Morton and questions 'nonsense' referee call 0