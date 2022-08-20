Dominic Gape stunner helps Wycombe brush aside Barnsley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dominic Gape scored a wonder goal from 50 yards as Wycombe won 3-0 at Oakwell, condemning Michael Duff to his first home loss as Barnsley head coach.

After Anis Mehmeti opened the scoring, Gape lobbed home goalkeeper Brad Collins before Nick Freeman added a third.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side took the lead in the 37th minute through Mehmeti. The forward used great footwork inside the box to create a small pocket of space and fire the ball past Collins into the far-right corner of the net.

Barnsley almost found an immediate equaliser two minutes later through Luca Connell, but his effort was tipped over.

Mehmeti should have added a second in the 50th minute but saw his effort ricochet off the woodwork.

Chairboys skipper Gape doubled his side’s lead in the 72nd minute, spotting Collins off his line and hitting an inch-perfect lob to beat the goalkeeper from just inside the opposition half.

In the 83rd minute, Freeman marked his return from injury by thumping a powerful effort past Collins from 20 yards.