Gillingham squander chances in goalless draw with Walsall

Gillingham were made to pay for missed chances as their stuttering start to life back in League Two continued with a 0-0 draw against Walsall.

On-loan winger Hakeeb Adelakun shot tamely at Walsall goalkeeper Owen Evans and Saddlers captain Donervon Daniels curled an effort narrowly over the bar during a forgettable first half.

The hosts were much improved after the break and were only denied an opener by Evans, who produced a stunning save to keep out Max Ehmer’s shot from close range 10 minutes into the second half.

Walsall should have taken the lead against the run of play after 64 minutes but Hayden White could only poke his effort against the woodwork after Gillingham goalkeeper Glenn Morris failed to claim Liam Bennett’s deep cross.

Gills captain Stuart O’Keefe fired over the bar when through on goal after dispossessing Brandon Comley in his own half before substitute Lewis Walker hit the post after latching onto Elkan Baggott’s long ball two minutes from time.