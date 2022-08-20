Queen’s Park beat winless Arbroath By Press Association August 20 2022, 5.21pm Arbroath are still searching for their first win of the Scottish Championship season (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Arbroath are still searching for their first win of the Scottish Championship season after slipping to a 2-1 home defeat to Queen’s Park. The victory moved Queen’s Park up to fourth in the table, just one point adrift of leaders Ayr after four games. A smart piece of link-up play gave Simon Murray the opportunity to fire Queen’s Park into a 17th-minute lead. The Spiders doubled their lead after 73 minutes when Murray and Grant Savoury combined to play in Scott Williamson who slotted home. Substitute Kieran Shanks pulled one back 12 minutes from time but the home side could not find an equaliser. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Cameron Norrie knocked out of Cincinnati Masters in semi-final Anthony Joshua falls by split decision in Oleksandr Usyk rematch In pictures: Anthony Joshua beaten again by Oleksandr Usyk Anthony Joshua loses Oleksandr Usyk rematch by split decision Luka Modric shines as Real Madrid start life after Casemiro in style Pep Guardiola vows not to overuse Erling Haaland ahead of the World Cup Eddie Howe believes Nick Pope can become England number one Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool should get points if Man Utd protests cause postponement Keely Hodgkinson lands elusive gold by storming to European 800m glory Kane’s record and Saliba’s song – Saturday’s sporting social More from The Courier James McPake says Dunfermline 'got what they deserved' and again calls on Pars to… 0 John Potter says Kelty were 'miles better' against Dunfermline in search for 'fine balance' 0 Jack Ross: Dire Dundee United deja vu is ‘a failing on me as a… Dick Campbell admits Arbroath 'deserved to lose' to Queen's Park and expresses need for… 0 Callum Davidson reveals St Johnstone star's 'adamant' free-kick denial after Aberdeen profit from Perth… 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rues decision-making at Morton and questions 'nonsense' referee call 0