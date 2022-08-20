Southend off the mark with win over struggling Oldham By Press Association August 20 2022, 5.25pm Southend beat Oldham in the National League (Stephen Pond/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Southend won for the first time this season as Oldham’s difficult start to life in the National League continued with a 1-0 defeat at Roots Hall. Dan Mooney beat Latics goalkeeper Magnus Norman from 18 yards after 30 minutes to register his first Shrimpers’ goal. Callum Powell almost doubled the lead when his shot squeezed under Norman’s body, but it did not have enough power to creep over the goal-line. Ben Tollitt went close to a second-half equaliser as Southend goalkeeper Collin Andeng-Ndi pushed his shot around a post. Oldham finished the game with 10 men after Liam Hogan was injured after the Latics had made all their substitutions. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Cameron Norrie knocked out of Cincinnati Masters in semi-final Anthony Joshua falls by split decision in Oleksandr Usyk rematch In pictures: Anthony Joshua beaten again by Oleksandr Usyk Anthony Joshua loses Oleksandr Usyk rematch by split decision Luka Modric shines as Real Madrid start life after Casemiro in style Pep Guardiola vows not to overuse Erling Haaland ahead of the World Cup Eddie Howe believes Nick Pope can become England number one Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool should get points if Man Utd protests cause postponement Keely Hodgkinson lands elusive gold by storming to European 800m glory Kane’s record and Saliba’s song – Saturday’s sporting social More from The Courier James McPake says Dunfermline 'got what they deserved' and again calls on Pars to… 0 John Potter says Kelty were 'miles better' against Dunfermline in search for 'fine balance' 0 Jack Ross: Dire Dundee United deja vu is ‘a failing on me as a… Dick Campbell admits Arbroath 'deserved to lose' to Queen's Park and expresses need for… 0 Callum Davidson reveals St Johnstone star's 'adamant' free-kick denial after Aberdeen profit from Perth… 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rues decision-making at Morton and questions 'nonsense' referee call 0