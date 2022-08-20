Southend off the mark with win over struggling Oldham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Southend won for the first time this season as Oldham’s difficult start to life in the National League continued with a 1-0 defeat at Roots Hall.

Dan Mooney beat Latics goalkeeper Magnus Norman from 18 yards after 30 minutes to register his first Shrimpers’ goal.

Callum Powell almost doubled the lead when his shot squeezed under Norman’s body, but it did not have enough power to creep over the goal-line.

Ben Tollitt went close to a second-half equaliser as Southend goalkeeper Collin Andeng-Ndi pushed his shot around a post.

Oldham finished the game with 10 men after Liam Hogan was injured after the Latics had made all their substitutions.