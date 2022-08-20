Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds see Wrexham hammer Maidstone By Press Association August 20 2022, 5.27pm Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney saw their side thrash Maidstone 5-0 in the National League (Bradley Collyer/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Wrexham turned on the style in front of Hollywood owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds to thrash Maidstone 5-0. Paul Mullin scored his first hat-trick for the club in front of nearly 10,000 fans at the Racecourse Ground. The former Cambridge striker headed the Dragons into a ninth-minute lead having already struck the crossbar. Ollie Palmer saw his effort ruled out for offside, but Jordan Davies doubled Wrexham’s advantage after 39 minutes with a superb volley. Maidstone fell further behind when Dominic Odusanya put through his own goal in first-half stoppage time. Mullin grabbed his second from the penalty spot just after the hour mark, and completed the rout eight minutes from time. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Cameron Norrie knocked out of Cincinnati Masters in semi-final Anthony Joshua falls by split decision in Oleksandr Usyk rematch In pictures: Anthony Joshua beaten again by Oleksandr Usyk Anthony Joshua loses Oleksandr Usyk rematch by split decision Luka Modric shines as Real Madrid start life after Casemiro in style Pep Guardiola vows not to overuse Erling Haaland ahead of the World Cup Eddie Howe believes Nick Pope can become England number one Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool should get points if Man Utd protests cause postponement Keely Hodgkinson lands elusive gold by storming to European 800m glory Kane’s record and Saliba’s song – Saturday’s sporting social More from The Courier James McPake says Dunfermline 'got what they deserved' and again calls on Pars to… 0 John Potter says Kelty were 'miles better' against Dunfermline in search for 'fine balance' 0 Jack Ross: Dire Dundee United deja vu is ‘a failing on me as a… Dick Campbell admits Arbroath 'deserved to lose' to Queen's Park and expresses need for… 0 Callum Davidson reveals St Johnstone star's 'adamant' free-kick denial after Aberdeen profit from Perth… 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rues decision-making at Morton and questions 'nonsense' referee call 0