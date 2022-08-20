Kyle Joseph rescues draw for Oxford in Morecambe clash By Press Association August 20 2022, 5.27pm Karl Robinson’s side were held to a draw (Andrew Matthews/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Oxford’s disappointing start to the season continued as they were held 1-1 by Morecambe at the Kassam Stadium. Morecambe had hopes of grabbing their first win of the campaign when Jensen Weir shot home in the 48th minute, from Ousmane Fane’s flicked lay-off. But Kyle Joseph equalised seven minutes later with his first goal for the U’s, hooking in from close range following Matty Taylor’s header. The visitors suffered an early blow when Ash Hunter hobbled off injured after just six minutes. Oxford’s James Henry fired narrowly wide from distance and Cameron Brannagan ran clear only for Connor Ripley to save his angled shot. Weir was left in space again soon after he had broken the deadlock but this time screwed his shot wide. After Joseph’s leveller, Oxford piled on the pressure and both he and Taylor had headers saved. Brannagan also went close with long-range efforts and sub Slavi Spasov saw a shot deflect wide late on. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Cameron Norrie knocked out of Cincinnati Masters in semi-final Anthony Joshua falls by split decision in Oleksandr Usyk rematch In pictures: Anthony Joshua beaten again by Oleksandr Usyk Anthony Joshua loses Oleksandr Usyk rematch by split decision Luka Modric shines as Real Madrid start life after Casemiro in style Pep Guardiola vows not to overuse Erling Haaland ahead of the World Cup Eddie Howe believes Nick Pope can become England number one Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool should get points if Man Utd protests cause postponement Keely Hodgkinson lands elusive gold by storming to European 800m glory Kane’s record and Saliba’s song – Saturday’s sporting social More from The Courier James McPake says Dunfermline 'got what they deserved' and again calls on Pars to… 0 John Potter says Kelty were 'miles better' against Dunfermline in search for 'fine balance' 0 Jack Ross: Dire Dundee United deja vu is ‘a failing on me as a… Dick Campbell admits Arbroath 'deserved to lose' to Queen's Park and expresses need for… 0 Callum Davidson reveals St Johnstone star's 'adamant' free-kick denial after Aberdeen profit from Perth… 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rues decision-making at Morton and questions 'nonsense' referee call 0