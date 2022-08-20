Kyle Hurst double earns comeback win for Doncaster By Press Association August 20 2022, 5.28pm Kyle Hurst earned Doncaster the points (James Manning/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Kyle Hurst’s first two goals in senior football saw Doncaster come from behind to win 2-1 and end Salford’s unbeaten start to the League Two season. Salford started much the stronger and took the lead through Brandon Thomas-Asante, who slotted in from close range after 10 minutes. But Hurst, a summer signing from Birmingham, scored either side of the break to give Rovers a third win from their opening five league matches. His first came in first-half stoppage time. He received a short corner and sent a chip over the head of Salford keeper Tom King from 20 yards. Callum Hendry came closest to putting Salford back in front in the competitive contest but was denied by keeper Jonathan Mitchell and defender Ro-Shaun Williams. It set the stage for Hurst, who was played into space by Lee Tomlin to lash high in at the near post on 63 minutes. Hendry smashed a ball into the box from the flank which was diverted onto the post in the biggest threat to Rovers’ lead. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Cameron Norrie knocked out of Cincinnati Masters in semi-final Anthony Joshua falls by split decision in Oleksandr Usyk rematch In pictures: Anthony Joshua beaten again by Oleksandr Usyk Anthony Joshua loses Oleksandr Usyk rematch by split decision Luka Modric shines as Real Madrid start life after Casemiro in style Pep Guardiola vows not to overuse Erling Haaland ahead of the World Cup Eddie Howe believes Nick Pope can become England number one Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool should get points if Man Utd protests cause postponement Keely Hodgkinson lands elusive gold by storming to European 800m glory Kane’s record and Saliba’s song – Saturday’s sporting social More from The Courier James McPake says Dunfermline 'got what they deserved' and again calls on Pars to… 0 John Potter says Kelty were 'miles better' against Dunfermline in search for 'fine balance' 0 Jack Ross: Dire Dundee United deja vu is ‘a failing on me as a… Dick Campbell admits Arbroath 'deserved to lose' to Queen's Park and expresses need for… 0 Callum Davidson reveals St Johnstone star's 'adamant' free-kick denial after Aberdeen profit from Perth… 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rues decision-making at Morton and questions 'nonsense' referee call 0