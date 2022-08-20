Boreham Wood back to winning ways after victory at Torquay By Press Association August 20 2022, 5.29pm Jamal Fyfield, right, scored Boreham Wood’s early winner at Torquay (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Jamal Fyfield’s early strike gave Boreham Wood a 1-0 National League success at Torquay. Fyfield was left unmarked at the far post to divert Will Evans’ third-minute shot into the Gulls’ net. Tom Lapslie spurned a golden chance to equalise after the ball had ricocheted around the Boreham Wood box. Torquay goalkeeper Mark Halstead produced a fine save to stop Tyrone Marsh’s volley as the visitors climbed into the play-off positions with a second win from four games. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Cameron Norrie knocked out of Cincinnati Masters in semi-final Anthony Joshua falls by split decision in Oleksandr Usyk rematch In pictures: Anthony Joshua beaten again by Oleksandr Usyk Anthony Joshua loses Oleksandr Usyk rematch by split decision Luka Modric shines as Real Madrid start life after Casemiro in style Pep Guardiola vows not to overuse Erling Haaland ahead of the World Cup Eddie Howe believes Nick Pope can become England number one Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool should get points if Man Utd protests cause postponement Keely Hodgkinson lands elusive gold by storming to European 800m glory Kane’s record and Saliba’s song – Saturday’s sporting social More from The Courier James McPake says Dunfermline 'got what they deserved' and again calls on Pars to… 0 John Potter says Kelty were 'miles better' against Dunfermline in search for 'fine balance' 0 Jack Ross: Dire Dundee United deja vu is ‘a failing on me as a… Dick Campbell admits Arbroath 'deserved to lose' to Queen's Park and expresses need for… 0 Callum Davidson reveals St Johnstone star's 'adamant' free-kick denial after Aberdeen profit from Perth… 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rues decision-making at Morton and questions 'nonsense' referee call 0