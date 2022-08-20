Boreham Wood back to winning ways after victory at Torquay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jamal Fyfield’s early strike gave Boreham Wood a 1-0 National League success at Torquay.

Fyfield was left unmarked at the far post to divert Will Evans’ third-minute shot into the Gulls’ net.

Tom Lapslie spurned a golden chance to equalise after the ball had ricocheted around the Boreham Wood box.

Torquay goalkeeper Mark Halstead produced a fine save to stop Tyrone Marsh’s volley as the visitors climbed into the play-off positions with a second win from four games.