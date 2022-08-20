Returning Charlie Wyke sets up Wigan winner on return to football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Returning Charlie Wyke sets up Wigan winner on return to football

By Press Association
August 20 2022, 5.31pm Updated: August 20 2022, 5.37pm
Charlie Wyke (Tess Derry/PA)
Charlie Wyke set up 10-man Wigan’s winner on his first appearance since suffering a cardiac arrest last year as the Latics beat Birmingham 1-0.

The striker had not played in a competitive fixture since he collapsed in training on November 22.

But he made an quick impact at St Andrew’s on Saturday as he set up fellow substitute Nathan Broadhead’s 82nd-minute strike that earned Wigan their first win of the season.

Wigan had been playing with 10 men since Joe Bennett was sent off in the 10th minute but they held kept Birmingham out before clinching victory late on.

Leam Richardson’s men had drawn all three of their league games so far this season and they again highlighted that they are hard to beat.

John Eustace’s hosts made a promising start, with Przemyslaw Placheta firing over before Lukas Jutkiewicz – brought into the starting line-up in place of Troy Deeney – was involved in the first big talking point.

Juninho Bacuna threaded a first-time through ball into the former Burnley striker’s path and, as Jutkiewicz prepared to race clear on goal, he was adjudged to have been clipped by Bennett, who was shown a straight red card.

Bacuna curled the resulting free-kick narrowly wide.

The Blues looked to make their advantage tell and Scott Hogan saw an effort blocked by Jack Whatmough before the visitors went agonisingly close themselves as Tom Naylor fired just wide from inside the penalty area.

In a lively spell, Auston Trusty’s inviting ball reached Hogan at the far post but, sliding in at full stretch, he could only divert his effort over the crossbar while Jordan James bent a shot wide of Jamie Jones’ left post.

As the half went on, Blues struggled to create chances and Wigan grew in confidence, with Will Keane seeing an effort blocked just before the break.

The hard-working visitors looked comfortable in the early stages of the second half while Blues tried to up the tempo, Bacuna seeing an effort deflect wide and Jutkiewicz’s looping header easily gathered by Jones.

The hosts threw on Deeney and Jonathan Leko in an effort to make the breakthrough after 58 minutes, with Jutkiewicz and Josh Williams making way.

Wigan remained in the hunt for three points themselves though as Max Power’s low drive from the right forced John Ruddy into a save.

The hosts had their best chance of the half after 81 minutes as substitute Sam Cosgrove’s well-struck shot was turned away by Jones.

And the frustration mounted further for Blues a minute later as Wyke – on as a 70th-minute substitute – did well down the left before playing in Broadhead to fire low past Ruddy.

Jobe Bellingham saw a late effort saved and Dion Sanderson fired over as Blues desperately looked to claw back a point but Wigan held on for an impressive win.

