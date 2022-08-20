Barnet stay top of National League with win over Woking By Press Association August 20 2022, 5.31pm Barnet secured a 2-0 win over Woking (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Barnet remain top of the National League after they ran out 2-0 winners over Woking thanks to strikes from Ryan De Havilland and Ben Wynter. Neither side threatened much in the first half but the visitors almost broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute when Laurie Walker spilled into danger, the ball being scrambled away by the Bees defence. Barnet went ahead two minutes later when De Havilland was on hand at the back post to smash his effort into the net via the post. The Bees doubled their advantage eight minutes from time, with Wynter towering over the Woking defence to head home a cross from the left for his first goal for the club. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Cameron Norrie knocked out of Cincinnati Masters in semi-final Anthony Joshua falls by split decision in Oleksandr Usyk rematch In pictures: Anthony Joshua beaten again by Oleksandr Usyk Anthony Joshua loses Oleksandr Usyk rematch by split decision Luka Modric shines as Real Madrid start life after Casemiro in style Pep Guardiola vows not to overuse Erling Haaland ahead of the World Cup Eddie Howe believes Nick Pope can become England number one Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool should get points if Man Utd protests cause postponement Keely Hodgkinson lands elusive gold by storming to European 800m glory Kane’s record and Saliba’s song – Saturday’s sporting social More from The Courier James McPake says Dunfermline 'got what they deserved' and again calls on Pars to… 0 John Potter says Kelty were 'miles better' against Dunfermline in search for 'fine balance' 0 Jack Ross: Dire Dundee United deja vu is ‘a failing on me as a… Dick Campbell admits Arbroath 'deserved to lose' to Queen's Park and expresses need for… 0 Callum Davidson reveals St Johnstone star's 'adamant' free-kick denial after Aberdeen profit from Perth… 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rues decision-making at Morton and questions 'nonsense' referee call 0