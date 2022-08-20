Raith win again as Hamilton are beaten By Press Association August 20 2022, 5.33pm Raith won at the Fountain of Youth Stadium (Jane Barlow/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Raith’s season continued to gather momentum as they won 2-0 at Hamilton to register back-to-back cinch Championship victories. Rovers lost their opening two games of the season but followed up their win against Morton last weekend with another three points, halting Hamilton’s run of three consecutive draws. Dylan Easton fired Raith in front with only a minute on the clock, sending an effort into the bottom right-hand corner of the net. Raith continued to press but could not add to their advantage before half-time, while Jean-Pierre Tiehi drew a save from Jamie MacDonald nine minutes prior to the interval. Jonny Ngandu fired over shortly after coming off the bench for Hamilton, but Raith tightened their grip on the win 17 minutes from time when Jamie Gullan fired home from just inside the box. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Cameron Norrie knocked out of Cincinnati Masters in semi-final Anthony Joshua falls by split decision in Oleksandr Usyk rematch In pictures: Anthony Joshua beaten again by Oleksandr Usyk Anthony Joshua loses Oleksandr Usyk rematch by split decision Luka Modric shines as Real Madrid start life after Casemiro in style Pep Guardiola vows not to overuse Erling Haaland ahead of the World Cup Eddie Howe believes Nick Pope can become England number one Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool should get points if Man Utd protests cause postponement Keely Hodgkinson lands elusive gold by storming to European 800m glory Kane’s record and Saliba’s song – Saturday’s sporting social More from The Courier James McPake says Dunfermline 'got what they deserved' and again calls on Pars to… 0 John Potter says Kelty were 'miles better' against Dunfermline in search for 'fine balance' 0 Jack Ross: Dire Dundee United deja vu is ‘a failing on me as a… Dick Campbell admits Arbroath 'deserved to lose' to Queen's Park and expresses need for… 0 Callum Davidson reveals St Johnstone star's 'adamant' free-kick denial after Aberdeen profit from Perth… 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rues decision-making at Morton and questions 'nonsense' referee call 0